Brewers 8, White Sox 2: When it rains, it pours

It was Dylan Cease Day, and fans couldn't be more excited!

Oh Happy day again pic.twitter.com/j3JRhPM235 — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) March 7, 2024

After a rare 30-minute rain delay, we were underway. Dylan Cease came out firing, touching 97 mph on the fastball and striking out two in the top of the first.

Rafael Ortega led off the bottom of the first for the Good Guys with a walk and stayed there as the heart of the Sox order went down expeditiously.

Cease got two quick outs in the second before hanging a curve ball to Brewer Hicklen, who promptly deposited it onto the berm in center field.

He was born to play for Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/nNO5jQjB71 — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) March 7, 2024

The White Sox murderers' row of Kevin Pillar, Paul DeJong, and Mark Payton went quietly in order in the second ...

Cease came out for the third and retired the side in order, picking up two more strikeouts. He was filthy through three, giving up two hits, one run on the solo shot, no walks, and five strikeouts—a stellar outing for the Pale Hose ace.

Chucky Robinson led off the bottom of the third with a stand-up triple and scored on an Ortega sac fly to tie the game at 1-1. A Yoán Moncada walk, Eloy Jiménez ground ball up the middle, and Andrew Vaughn walk loaded the bases with two out. Jake Polancic entered in relief for the Brew Crew, got two quick strikes on Pillar, then missed with four consecutive pitches to walk in a run. Sadly, the home team stranded the bases loaded as DeJong flew out on the first pitch he saw. Aaron Ashby's bloated spring ERA was spared from exploding into the stratosphere.

In the top of the fifth, Pedro's favorite relief man, Bryan Shaw, entered to seal the South Sider's fate. Hicklen led off with a single, stole second base, and scored on a Yonny Hernández base hit. The White Sox pen quickly coughed up the lead to no one's surprise.

A Reece Walling check-swing bloop single over third base scored two, and Milwaukee retook the lead 4-2. On the very next pitch, Wes Clarke smashed a three-run bomb, and it was suddenly 7-2. When it rains, it pours.

Wes Clarke with a Booming 3 run home run for the Brewers and its 7-2 Brewers leading the White Sox going to the bottom of the 5th inning. #MLB #ThisIsMyCrew #Brewers — Mark Michalski (@mark_michalski) March 7, 2024

Bryan Shaw in mid-season form #Whitesox — ScoopaKoopa44 (@Azari44) March 7, 2024

That sounds about right for the Bryan Shaw experience nowadays ...

In the bottom of the frame, Eloy hit his third ground ball of the day, and the Sox went down 1-2-3. It was nice of the offense to roll over and play dead after falling down big. After mass substitutions to open the sixth inning, Hernández tacked on another run for the Brewers with an RBI single off of Ales Speas, making it 8-2.

And that's all she wrote. Add six more runs to the Sox's spring-training-worst run differential. This one wasn't pretty after Cease exited. But very few games have been this spring as Chicago falls to 4-10 in Cactus League play.

At least Eloy made someone's day today:

Eloy Jimenez made a young fan’s day. pic.twitter.com/aAGB4Zc1Yh — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 7, 2024

