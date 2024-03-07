 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago White Sox Photo Day
“Pitcher” Bryan Shaw, appropriately hiding his face behind a piece of paper.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Filed under:

Brewers 8, White Sox 2: When it rains, it pours

Cease is the sunshine after the storm

By Ryiin
/ new

It was Dylan Cease Day, and fans couldn't be more excited!

After a rare 30-minute rain delay, we were underway. Dylan Cease came out firing, touching 97 mph on the fastball and striking out two in the top of the first.

Rafael Ortega led off the bottom of the first for the Good Guys with a walk and stayed there as the heart of the Sox order went down expeditiously.

Cease got two quick outs in the second before hanging a curve ball to Brewer Hicklen, who promptly deposited it onto the berm in center field.

The White Sox murderers' row of Kevin Pillar, Paul DeJong, and Mark Payton went quietly in order in the second ...

Cease came out for the third and retired the side in order, picking up two more strikeouts. He was filthy through three, giving up two hits, one run on the solo shot, no walks, and five strikeouts—a stellar outing for the Pale Hose ace.

Chucky Robinson led off the bottom of the third with a stand-up triple and scored on an Ortega sac fly to tie the game at 1-1. A Yoán Moncada walk, Eloy Jiménez ground ball up the middle, and Andrew Vaughn walk loaded the bases with two out. Jake Polancic entered in relief for the Brew Crew, got two quick strikes on Pillar, then missed with four consecutive pitches to walk in a run. Sadly, the home team stranded the bases loaded as DeJong flew out on the first pitch he saw. Aaron Ashby's bloated spring ERA was spared from exploding into the stratosphere.

In the top of the fifth, Pedro's favorite relief man, Bryan Shaw, entered to seal the South Sider's fate. Hicklen led off with a single, stole second base, and scored on a Yonny Hernández base hit. The White Sox pen quickly coughed up the lead to no one's surprise.

A Reece Walling check-swing bloop single over third base scored two, and Milwaukee retook the lead 4-2. On the very next pitch, Wes Clarke smashed a three-run bomb, and it was suddenly 7-2. When it rains, it pours.

That sounds about right for the Bryan Shaw experience nowadays ...

In the bottom of the frame, Eloy hit his third ground ball of the day, and the Sox went down 1-2-3. It was nice of the offense to roll over and play dead after falling down big. After mass substitutions to open the sixth inning, Hernández tacked on another run for the Brewers with an RBI single off of Ales Speas, making it 8-2.

And that's all she wrote. Add six more runs to the Sox's spring-training-worst run differential. This one wasn't pretty after Cease exited. But very few games have been this spring as Chicago falls to 4-10 in Cactus League play.

At least Eloy made someone's day today:

Poll

Who was the Sox MVP?

view results
  • 81%
    Dylan Cease: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5K
    (13 votes)
  • 6%
    Jordan Leasure: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1K
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    Chucky Robinson’s stand-up triple
    (2 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Sox cold cat?

view results
  • 81%
    Brian Shaw: 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
    (13 votes)
  • 0%
    White Sox atrocious defense?
    (0 votes)
  • 18%
    Pedro Grifol’s terrible game management?
    (3 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

Meet the Players

Meet the Players: International Women’s Day Edition with Ashley Sanders

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: March 7

Loading comments...