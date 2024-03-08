Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

Happy International Women’s Day and Friday, folks! The White Sox are in Goodyear, Ariz. today to take on a division rival, the Cleveland Guardians.

The front office made 12 roster moves, reducing the total to 58 players left at camp, 30 of those pitchers. So long, Oscar Colás. Maybe we’ll see you in a few months when they realize Gavin Sheets isn’t working out after a couple of home runs in spring training.

Oh, and as I was typing, this news broke. We are being trolled, aren’t we?

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms with RHP Brad Keller on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league camp.

From those left at camp, here is how Pedro Grifol is lining the Sox up today:

Sox @ Guardians in Goodyear!

Erick Fedde gets the start today. The 31-year-old righthander posted a 5.71 ERA in 27 starts and 127 innings for the Nationals in 2022. Last season Fedde played for the NC Dinos in the KBO where he won the Choi Dong-won Award, the KBO equivalent to the Cy Young, and the KBO League Most Valuable Player Award.

Tanner Bibee takes the mound for the Guardians this afternoon, backed by what most likely be Cleveland’s consistent regular season lineup:

The 2:05 p.m. CT game will not be televised today and will only appear on WTAM Newsradio (1100 AM/106.9 FM) in Cleveland. To learn anything about the game, most likely you’ll have to come back here to see my postgame recap. See you then!