Guardians 2, White Sox 1: Thankfully, no one had to watch

The White Sox played the Guardians today, and it was exactly as exciting as you would assume. The game was only available on a Cleveland radio station, so I hope no one was commuting while listening because I’m sure it would’ve put me to sleep.

Here is a quick recap of the highlights:

Bo Naylor singled to center field allowing Andrés Giménez to score in the second inning.

José Ramírez homered to right field in the fourth.

Braden Shewmake took a sacrifice fly to deep right field in the seventh. Zach DeLoach advanced to second and Dominic Fletcher scored.

Both teams tied at six hits each. Both starters, our Erick Fedde and Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee, pitched through three innings with very similar lines and minimal walks.

That’s really all there is to report here. So, let's have some fun instead.

As a painful reminder, the White Sox signed yet another Royal to the team, although this time to a minor league deal. Perhaps it’s a good thing Tim Anderson is in Miami now. Or maybe it would be interesting if he was still around to deal with Brad Keller. Who knows.

Anyway, here is a great highlight reel, so everyone can get reacquainted with Keller.

Every HR Brad Keller has given up to a White Sox. https://t.co/EC0adERdub pic.twitter.com/sC5rejMpwA — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) March 8, 2024

Hopefully, Chris Getz isn’t on Twitter or following a friend of the site, Courtney.

White Sox are really missing the boat by not signing Zack Greinke. I am legitimately shocked this hasn’t happened yet. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) March 8, 2024

The last one, I promise.

If you’re still here, go thank the women in your life because it’s International Women’s Day. And be sure to check out our recent series about the women of South Side Sox. Oh, and vote in our polls!

Braden Shewmake: drove in the only run, via sac fly

Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-2, 1 R

Nicky Lopez: 1 H, 1 BB

29% Braden Shewmake: drove in the only run, via sac fly (5 votes)

29% Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-2, 1 R (5 votes)

