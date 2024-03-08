 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians 2, White Sox 1: Thankfully, no one had to watch

Watching paint dry would’ve been more interesting anyway

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox played the Guardians today, and it was exactly as exciting as you would assume. The game was only available on a Cleveland radio station, so I hope no one was commuting while listening because I’m sure it would’ve put me to sleep.

Here is a quick recap of the highlights:

  • Bo Naylor singled to center field allowing Andrés Giménez to score in the second inning.
  • José Ramírez homered to right field in the fourth.
  • Braden Shewmake took a sacrifice fly to deep right field in the seventh. Zach DeLoach advanced to second and Dominic Fletcher scored.

Both teams tied at six hits each. Both starters, our Erick Fedde and Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee, pitched through three innings with very similar lines and minimal walks.

That’s really all there is to report here. So, let's have some fun instead.

As a painful reminder, the White Sox signed yet another Royal to the team, although this time to a minor league deal. Perhaps it’s a good thing Tim Anderson is in Miami now. Or maybe it would be interesting if he was still around to deal with Brad Keller. Who knows.

Anyway, here is a great highlight reel, so everyone can get reacquainted with Keller.

Hopefully, Chris Getz isn’t on Twitter or following a friend of the site, Courtney.

The last one, I promise.

If you’re still here, go thank the women in your life because it’s International Women’s Day. And be sure to check out our recent series about the women of South Side Sox. Oh, and vote in our polls!

Poll

Who was the White Sox MVP?

view results
  • 17%
    Andrew Benintendi: 1 H, 1 BB
    (3 votes)
  • 29%
    Braden Shewmake: drove in the only run, via sac fly
    (5 votes)
  • 29%
    Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-2, 1 R
    (5 votes)
  • 23%
    Nicky Lopez: 1 H, 1 BB
    (4 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the White Sox Cold Cat?

view results
  • 50%
    Luis Robert Jr.: 0-for-3
    (9 votes)
  • 50%
    Mike Moustakas: 0-for-3
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Erick Fedde: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now
