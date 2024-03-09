South Side Sox Player of the Week (February 23-March 2): Eloy Jiménez

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

It’s springtime in the Cactus League, and as is his way, Eloy Jiménez has bloomed sooner and bigger than any desert flower.

CRACK racks the bat pfffffffftttttttt drags the seams thumppp divots the ball as another home run is crushed from the Camelback batters’ box to the grass of the outfield bern.

The big smile, wide enough to wrap around any of the many pains over Eloy’s hobbled career, is back. It’s 2024, and even with five seasons under his belt the Big Baby is born anew. He is prepared to show everyone, self included, Who Eloy Jiménez Really Is.

It’s a tall order, as taking a base turn has crumpled his calves, chasing home run balls has ripped his pecs, outfield walls routinely concuss, and even the fishing nets meant to protect fans wrap up this 250-pound flounder in spikes. Eloy has missed nearly 40% of eligible games in his career to date, and his 120 played in 2023 felt like perfect attendance for eyes unaccustomed to seeing the young fawn bounding over outfield grass in every month of the season.

For Eloy, who at 26 should have much more of a handle on every aspect of the game by now, 2023 was a career low point in spite of skipping some sick days. He mustered just a 0.3 WAR and a .758 OPS/104 OPS+, and that’s a particularly woeful showing given his DH bat/glove.

But it’s spring anew, and Eloy has rolled into Cactus play with a career .937 AZ OPS that could keep fans dreaming on his breakout even as he climbs into his 30s. This ninth spring could be the one that stretches his good fortune deep from March to June, July, August, although it’s all the more likely another exotic mishap flashing leather or circling the bases will water down his ascendant stardom for yet another summer.

2024 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Eloy Jiménez (February 23-March 2)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Eloy Jiménez (11.1)

Jonathan Cannon (8.9)

Michael Kopech (8.5)

Deivi García (7.3)

Korey Lee (7.3)

Tim Elko (6.5)

Oscar Colás (6.3)

Gavin Sheets (6.3)

Bryan Ramos (5.9)

Any Sox fan who had the stamina to suffer through this disaster (5.3)

Top 9 Cold Cat Standings

Touki Toussaint (-9.6)

Jesse Chavez (-9.5)

Dominic Fletcher (-9.0)

Andrew Vaughn (-8.9)

Mike Moustakas (-7.8)

Chase Solesky (-7.0)

Colson Montgomery (-6.1)

Fraser Ellard (-5.5)

Prelander Berroa (-5.3)

Óscar Colás is at it again, having a strong start to spring and scoring significant MVP points. But the week belonged to Eloy, and how very nice that phrase reads.

Writer Standings

Leigh is out of the box HOT, covering the only White Sox wins in the first week of action and getting wins in three of four games overall.