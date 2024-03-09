Meet the Players: International Women’s Day Edition with Kristina Airdo

It’s time to roll out a story on our marketing queen, Kristina. I am constantly impressed with her designs and how she completely revamped our Instagram account and brought our social media presence to TikTok. Our Instagram following went from next to nothing to more than 200 in no time. She’s also built relationships with several minor-league players and prospects by tagging them when they are mentioned in any article. She also brought in the families of those same guys to follow and share.

Her ideas are always brilliant and she’s always down to help anyone out. In her time with South Side Sox, Ktina has been an absolute force. She creates all of our branded social media graphics, even in a crunch for some breaking news. Her marketing brain, eye for design, leadership, and clever articles are quite the gift to our staff. I can speak for everyone on the site when I say we’re incredibly grateful to have her on the team.

Outside of this site, she is also one of the kindest and smartest people you’ll ever meet. I’m always thankful for our friendship.

What questions are you tired of being asked as a woman in sports media?

It’s not so much the questions, but rather when men (or anyone, but mainly men, let’s be serious) assume that because you’re a woman, you can’t possibly have in-depth sports knowledge or understand how baseball stats work. And as soon as you start dropping numbers and facts, some can get all salty because they weren’t able to prove that they know more than you, a silly little woman who doesn’t know baseball.

Alternatively, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gotten into arguments with guys who will sit there with a straight face and promote a terrible baseball strategy and attempt to force you to believe it’s correct. For example, suppose you tell me that with runners on first and second with no outs and your cleanup hitter at bat you should BUNT, after that guy already has two hits and extra bases on the day. In that case, I will laugh in your face and never take you seriously about baseball again.

If you’re reading this now and think bunting is good in that situation, I’m so sorry to tell you that you don’t know ball. :/

How did you arrive at South Side Sox?

One random evening in December 2021, Brett reached out to me via Twitter DM and told me that “he’s seen some of my tweets and wants to know if I’d be interested in writing for South Side Sox.” My initial thought was “oh god he’s read my tweets.” My second thought was immediate intrigue, then followed by extreme anxiety after taking a minute to think about people reading something I write about baseball — something I’ve never done before. Brett and others encouraged me that I could do it, and while I was still very unsure, I jumped in and was able to quickly learn thanks to our amazing staff of writers. I’ve grown to love writing even more than I have before, and have been here for a bit more than two years now!

What particular challenges have you found in covering baseball?

The main challenge for us is working to cover games and team-breaking news updates without having direct access to anyone within the organization like traditional news media, while still reporting factual information. Other challenges I’ve faced are people’s rude comments if they disagree with you, but being on Twitter for several years I’ve certainly learned to roll stuff like that off my back.

What particular satisfaction have you gotten from covering baseball?

It’s been really cool interacting with some of the White Sox minor league players via social media while working more with our social media channels. I also really enjoy putting all of this random knowledge and information I’ve collected in my brain about this team and sport down on paper to share my thoughts with the larger community … and people actually read it! I’ll always be appreciative of anyone who reads and supports my articles, so if you are reading this, or have read any of my work, thank you! :)

I’ve also met an amazing group of people with South Side Sox, many of whom have become great friends, and I’m beyond thankful for that after joining the team!

If you could tell the next generation of women in sports media, what would you say?

Don’t be afraid to do what you love and speak your mind. There is always going to be a small group of miserable people who will try to bring you down, say you don’t know anything, or constantly refute your sports knowledge. Just keep doing you and learn to ignore the toxic negativity that can be thrown at women in sports.

What brought you to love baseball?

My grandpa and uncle were huge White Sox fans, which made me love the team and the sport at a young age. I also grew up with all boys, so I learned all the rules and watched all the games with my brother and cousins since we all hung out all the time. I had to keep up with them so we could play even teams of two — naturally, I ended up being just as good as they were. My grandpa, cousins, and I got to attend the 2005 World Series opener together and that was an amazing experience I’ll never forget.

The sports world thankfully has plenty of trailblazers now. Is there someone you look up to or who inspired you to start covering baseball?

Janice, Chrystal, and Jacki were three people I had already built some online rapport with and I loved reading their work for South Side Sox and other baseball publications, which made me way less hesitant to join South Side Sox. I think I even DMed Jacki before my first article asking a million questions because I was so worried I was “doing it wrong.” Ha!

Outside of our amazing team, there are women I’ve looked up to. I’ll continue to admire people such as Kim Ng, who has been a great executive pretty much everywhere she has gone, and Alyssa Nakken, who became the first female to serve on an MLB coaching staff. Of course, when I was younger, I was also obsessed with Lisa Fernandez and Jenny Finch, and I think my first softball bat was a Lisa Fernandez bat.