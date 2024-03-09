 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago White Sox Photo Day
Michael Soroka Wants You.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Gamethread: White Sox at Padres

Because what else is there to do on a Saturday afternoon?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Another day, another White Sox spring training game. Will this be their 12th loss (already!) or can they pull through? This afternoon they take on the Padres in Peoria, Ariz. This lineup might just be the regular starters we’ll see all season.

Michael Soroka is on the bump today, continuing his comeback tour. He allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts over two innings on March 4 vs. Arizona in his last start.

Soroka ended the 2023 season on the 60-day IL with right forearm inflammation, and missed all of 2021-22 due to consecutive Achilles tears. He has pitched fairly well at camp and will likely make the starting rotation for 2024.

Matt Waldron takes the mound for the Padres. His last outing (earlier this week) against the Cubs was great, striking out six.

The Padres did have an unplanned off day yesterday after storms affected the Phoenix area. Thankfully, today is sunny and shows a 0% chance of rain.

You can catch the game live on whitesox.com at 2:05 p.m. CT or listen on ESPN Chicago 1000 (AM). Don’t forget to report back after the game for the recap.

