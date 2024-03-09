Gamethread: White Sox at Padres

Another day, another White Sox spring training game. Will this be their 12th loss (already!) or can they pull through? This afternoon they take on the Padres in Peoria, Ariz. This lineup might just be the regular starters we’ll see all season.

Michael Soroka is on the bump today, continuing his comeback tour. He allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts over two innings on March 4 vs. Arizona in his last start.

Soroka ended the 2023 season on the 60-day IL with right forearm inflammation, and missed all of 2021-22 due to consecutive Achilles tears. He has pitched fairly well at camp and will likely make the starting rotation for 2024.

Matt Waldron takes the mound for the Padres. His last outing (earlier this week) against the Cubs was great, striking out six.

Let’s try this again, shall we? pic.twitter.com/ZKS1OvK2Jy — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 9, 2024

The Padres did have an unplanned off day yesterday after storms affected the Phoenix area. Thankfully, today is sunny and shows a 0% chance of rain.

The one game I get to go to for Spring Training and we get this… @Padres pic.twitter.com/d02CJ5YtnL — Bret (@wiR3d777) March 9, 2024

You can catch the game live on whitesox.com at 2:05 p.m. CT or listen on ESPN Chicago 1000 (AM). Don’t forget to report back after the game for the recap.