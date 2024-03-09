White Sox 1, Padres 1: No One Wins

Nothing quite beats watching the White Sox play the Padres on a Saturday afternoon. Even better when they tie and no one wins because there are no extra innings in spring training. The excitement was palpable as Len Kasper, who could barely be heard over the music at the ballpark, talked about anything but the game.

The White Sox started to look good at first. Eloy Jiménez doubled (now 14-for-26 this spring) in the first but Andrew Vaughn left him and Yoán Moncada stranded to end the top of the first. Unfortunately, the Padres would strike first. Manny Machado's RBI double in the bottom of the first sent Jake Cronenworth home to make it 1-0.

In some respects, that Machado drive was for the White Sox in certain ways. — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) March 9, 2024

Jiménez singled to left field in the fifth sending Moncada to second and Nicky Lopez home to tie it up. That’s where the action stopped.

The pitching on the other hand was phenomenal. Soroka gave up just one run on two hits, one walk, and struck out five in three innings. He owns a cool 3.60 ERA between his two starts. Garrett Crochet dominated throughout 2 1⁄ 3 innings only allowing three hits but striking out four. In total, the Sox gave up six hits and only allowed one run.

#WhiteSox pitchers fanned 15 in a 1-1 tie with the #Padres today (Soroka 5, Crochet 4, Berroa 1, Kuhl 5) — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) March 9, 2024

The Padres’ pitching was good, allowing 11 hits and one run.

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? White Sox pitching: 15 Ks, 6 H, 1 R

Yoán Moncada: 3-for-3

Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-3, 1 RBI

Andrew Vaughn: 2-for-3 vote view results 86% White Sox pitching: 15 Ks, 6 H, 1 R (32 votes)

5% Yoán Moncada: 3-for-3 (2 votes)

5% Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-3, 1 RBI (2 votes)

2% Andrew Vaughn: 2-for-3 (1 vote) 37 votes total Vote Now