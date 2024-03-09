 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

White Sox 1, Padres 1: No One Wins

What a way to spend a nice Saturday

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images
Chrystal O'Keefe is an Indiana native who balances her time between Indianapolis and Chicago. She enjoys being a mother, wife and author. In her down time she enjoys petting every dog she sees, getting tattoos, baking and advocating for causes she believes in. But most of all, she enjoys tweeting during baseball and hockey to calm her nerves. You can follow her nonsense here: @chrystal_ok.

Nothing quite beats watching the White Sox play the Padres on a Saturday afternoon. Even better when they tie and no one wins because there are no extra innings in spring training. The excitement was palpable as Len Kasper, who could barely be heard over the music at the ballpark, talked about anything but the game.

The White Sox started to look good at first. Eloy Jiménez doubled (now 14-for-26 this spring) in the first but Andrew Vaughn left him and Yoán Moncada stranded to end the top of the first. Unfortunately, the Padres would strike first. Manny Machado's RBI double in the bottom of the first sent Jake Cronenworth home to make it 1-0.

Jiménez singled to left field in the fifth sending Moncada to second and Nicky Lopez home to tie it up. That’s where the action stopped.

The pitching on the other hand was phenomenal. Soroka gave up just one run on two hits, one walk, and struck out five in three innings. He owns a cool 3.60 ERA between his two starts. Garrett Crochet dominated throughout 2 13 innings only allowing three hits but striking out four. In total, the Sox gave up six hits and only allowed one run.

The Padres’ pitching was good, allowing 11 hits and one run.

Poll

Who was your White Sox MVP?

view results
  • 86%
    White Sox pitching: 15 Ks, 6 H, 1 R
    (32 votes)
  • 5%
    Yoán Moncada: 3-for-3
    (2 votes)
  • 5%
    Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-3, 1 RBI
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Andrew Vaughn: 2-for-3
    (1 vote)
37 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was your White Sox Cold Cat?

view results
  • 20%
    Andrew Benintendi: 0-for-3
    (6 votes)
  • 13%
    Luis Robert Jr.: 0-for-3
    (4 votes)
  • 65%
    Both teams because who ties?
    (19 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...