Visiting Dugout Podcast 40 — Atlanta Braves

Pod guest extraordinaire and top-tier South Side Sox contributor Tommy Barbee returns to discuss the second series of 2024, vs. Atlanta. The White Sox face off against the Braves and a few old friends in Atlanta’s rotation. Just barely missing Chris Sale, the White Sox will likely see the likes of Reynaldo López and Aaron Bummer, now working with better pitching coaches.

What’s new in Atlanta?

Grading the offseason and Aaron Bummer

Confidence going into 2024 with a chip on their shoulder

Pitching matchups with old friends and aces

Garrett Crochet: good at pitching

Threats, fears, and keys to winning a series

Predictions for 2024

Tommy’s 90 matchup for the World Series

Making baseball fun again with steroids

As mentioned in the episode, the ice cream sundae bar featuring the Astros helmet:

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.