The White Sox may want us to — but we are not whitewashing an alleged spousal and child abuser, serial philanderer and domestic abandoner, and demonstrably horrific and selfish teammate

Share All sharing options for: The White Sox may want us to — but we are not whitewashing an alleged spousal and child abuser, serial philanderer and domestic abandoner, and demonstrably horrific and selfish teammate

As a horrible loss on a terrible day concluded, news broke that the White Sox, of their own volition, re-signed an alleged spousal and child abuser, serial philanderer and domestic abandoner, and demonstrably horrific and selfish teammate.

That the White Sox could so callously disregard the well-being of well more than half of their fan base with this “baseball decision” and the utterly diseased thinking that has the team pining for such a base human is a tale to be told elsewhere, not on these pages.

But what we have decided at South Side Sox is clear: We are not covering him.

As we did last year, our site staff had considerable discussion as to how to move forward when the mere presence of such a subhuman can elicit a reaction and potential trauma. And as we did a year ago, we know that dignifying this player with as much as a photo going forward is inappropriate.

We will not cover what will surely be a mollifying and insipid press conference centered on Chris Getz and Pedro Grifol making excuses and downplaying consequences. We will not provide you “best shape of his life” horseshittery from the jackass’ mouth. We absolutely will not ride the play-by-play of pregame prep/game detail/postgame reax merry-go-round that normalizes an animal.

This is an utter shitshow on a team that already has had plenty of merde hit the fan.

It’s a disgusting, sick, dirty feeling to be a White Sox fan right now.

When we have our plan for coverage once every five games set, we’ll update this story. I suspect we already have our answer. But given that there still is time for the White Sox to do something about inviting this cancer back into their clubhouse for 2024, for now we will hold our ground and stay true to what is right: Not giving this loser any more attention than a single story.