Keeping tabs on old White Sox friends ...

Hey there, fellow White Sox fans! I’m excited to introduce a new feature this season where I’ll update you on how one of our favorite former players is faring with his new team. Not just that, I’ll also be covering some of our lesser-known old favorites, a few mid-level players, and even some former prospects just to give us something to look at beyond our ragtag White Sox 26-man roster.

Fan favorite

Jake Burger

Last August, the White Sox traded slugger Burger to the Marlins in exchange for Miami’s No. 4 prospect, left-handed pitcher Jake Eder. This trade surprised South Side fans who had grown attached to the 27-year-old power hitter as he fought his way to the major leagues. With five years of control left for Burger after the 2023 season, fans were puzzled by the deal. Especially with Yoán Moncada’s team option coming up in 2024, why would the team part with a young, talented hitter with several years of control? We know that team owner Jerry Reinsdorf values cost-effective solutions, and Burger fit that mold perfectly.

Jake quickly plugged into Miami’s lineup, and the club even hosted a $5 burger night to celebrate his acquisition. He finished the 2023 season with a solid .250/.309/.518 slash line, 34 dingers, and a .827 OPS.

Picking up right where he left off, 2024 has also started with a bang for Burger. He’s hitting .261/.294/.435 with two homers, 12 RBIs, and a .729 OPS. No one in the 2024 Sox starting eight has come close to producing like that. In fact, the current roster has only 22 RBIs total for the ENTIRE SEASON.

You are not alone if you’re still scratching your head on this one. Miami is also struggling to win games, but it’s not because of a lack of effort on Burger’s part.

And in a heartwarming story, both of Jake’s bombs came against his hometown Cardinals on Opening Day in St. Louis, and his grandparents were there to witness them. This was the first time they’d seen him play in person since Burger arrived in The Show. Corey Miller, a sports anchor at KSDK, put together a special segment covering the big day.

It seems that the Marlins have won this trade ... so far. The 25-year-old Eder struggled in 2023 at Birmingham, posting an 0-3 record with an 11.42 ERA over 17 1⁄3 innings. He’s fared a bit better there to start 2024, with a 4.50 ERA in four innings pitched. There’s still plenty of time for the lefthander to break out, so we’ll definitely put a pin in this one.

We miss you and your family in Chicago, Jake. We’ll keep an eye on you and wish you a healthy and successful season!

Mid-dude

Aaron Bummer

Unlike the Burger trade, White Sox fans couldn’t shove Bummer out the door fast enough. In a five-for-one deal with Atlanta this past November, the Sox acquired pitchers Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, and Riley Gowens, along with infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake, in exchange for the lefty.

While Bummer had moments of brilliance, it felt like he let the game get out of hand more often than not. I know that’s probably a little bit of recency bias creeping in, because there was a time when the southpaw was lights-out — specifically, in 2019, when he had a 2.13 ERA and 27 holds over 76 2⁄3 innings. However, I had wholly wiped that version of Bummer out of my brain.

If the Braves were hoping a change of scenery would bring the 30-year-old closer to his 2019-22 self, 2024 definitely has not been that. Atlanta, welcome to the Aaron Bummer Experience! Over five appearances, he’s 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and one blown save in 4 1⁄3 innings. Obviously it’s early, with plenty of baseball still to be played, but this looks much more like the 2023 Aaron Bummer than the 2019 original.

This scene is all-too-familiar for Sox fans.

Who did you say again?

Ian Hamilton

Chicago selected Hamilton in Round 11 (No. 326) of the 2016 MLB Draft. After some peculiar injury woes, the righthander was DFA’d by the Sox in September 2020. Since then, the 28-year-old has bounced around and has been a part of the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, and Cleveland Guardians systems. Currently, he’s on the big league roster of the New York Yankees.

Hamilton had a strong 2023 season with the Bronx Bombers. He pitched out of the pen in 39 games and had an impressive 2.64 ERA over 58 innings. Sure seems like the Sox could have used a relief arm like that last year. Then again, they probably would have traded him anyway. This year, Hamilton is off to a decent start, appearing in five games with a 3.24 ERA and three holds.

Juan Soto did not do Hamilton any favors here.

What could have been

Cristian Mena

Yeah, this one stings a little. The Pale Hose signed the righthander out of the Dominican Republic in 2019 for $250,000 when he was just 16 years old. He moved steadily throughout Chicago’s system, finishing the 2023 season with Charlotte. Then, in February — seemingly out of the blue — Chris Getz sent Mena to the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

While the Sox certainly need outfield depth, trading a healthy, controllable, young arm for a 26-year-old right fielder doesn’t seem like an A+ move. Sure, Fletcher had a decent run in his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks in 2023 (.301/.350/.441 over 28 games). However, at 5´6´´ and 195 pounds, I’m not sure that brief cup of coffee, no matter how hot, is a long-term solution for the ongoing right field problem. The 2024 season has not been kind to Fletcher either, as he’s hitting .200/.310/.280 over 25 plate appearances. Shocked, I know.

As you can, of course, predict, Mena was lit in his first two starts of the year with the Reno Aces, earning a 2-0 record. He’s surrendered only one run on seven hits over 11 innings while striking out eight.

Fletcher does seem to have a fun personality and some hustle, but I predict that this swap may end up being another bust. Only time will tell.