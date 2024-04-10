Share All sharing options for: Yoán Moncada out up to six months

The injury bug has claimed another victim on the White Sox, Yoán Moncada. We’re only 12 games into the season — not even the middle of April yet, and the team already has lost their top three star players. First, it was Eloy Jiménez (adductor), then Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor) — both with unknown timetables for their returns.

Luis Robert, Jr., Yoan Moncada & Eloy Jimenez have been teammates since 2020.



The #WhiteSox have played 557 games since the start of the 2020 season.



Robert, Jr., Moncada & Jiménez have played in 161 games TOGETHER.



That is 28.9% of those games. Baffling. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) April 10, 2024

Ahead of Wednesday’s game in Cleveland, we got an update no one wanted to hear. Moncada will be out for three to six months with a left adductor strain.

Moncada provided a glimmer of hope for 2024, as he had batted .282 with a .774 OPS in 11 games this season, outperforming most of the team early on. Moncada said it’s the most painful injury of his career. I won’t show the play, though the video below is just as painful to watch.

Yoan Moncada, with Billy Russo. pic.twitter.com/8K6ni4eb1g — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 10, 2024

The White Sox signed Yoán to a five-year, $70 million contract extension in 2020. He’ll make $24 million this season and the club holds a $25 million option for 2025.

However, Moncada has been injured throughout most of his career with the White Sox, creating uncertainty surrounding his future with the team. Despite the possibility of a return after the All-Star Game, it’s unwise to rush an injury-prone player back onto the field. His painful run to first base in Cleveland might be our last memory of him in a White Sox uniform.

Moncada’s breakout season was a thing of beauty in 2019, batting .315 with 25 home runs, 79 RBI, a .915 OPS, and a 5.2 WAR. Production dropped as he averaged just 11 home runs, 44 RBI, a .243 batting average, a .720 OPS, and a 1.5 WAR from 2020-23.

A key element of Moncada’s slip from superstardom was his arrival with COVID at Summer Camp as the team gathered to play the shortened pandemic season. Although Moncada rallied to play 52 of 60 games that year, the toll it took on his endurance and speed was noticeable immediately, and has been an issue since 2020.

Oblique, quad, hamstring, and foot injuries led to him appearing in just 104 games in 2022, as well. He dealt with debilitating back issues that lingered for most of the 2023 season, limiting him to just 92 games.

The White Sox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Moncada’s roster spot.

The White Sox are calling up Cuban OF Oscar Colás, per sources. pic.twitter.com/O2EBcBrUti — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 10, 2024

Colás appeared in 75 games and batted .216 with five homers and 19 RBIs as a rookie last season. He’s currently batting .321 with one homer and four RBIs in the minors.