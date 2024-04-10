Guardians 7, White Sox 6: Losers in extras

Unfortunately, on Wednesday the Good Guys squandered an early 5-0 lead and lost despite outhitting Cleveland, 10-8.

Yes, the White Sox struck first, with two runs in the opening frame. Robbie Grossman, who has been performing well in the leadoff spot, worked a free pass and was eventually brought home on a Gavin Sheets double.

Sheets came around to score when Andrew Benintendi, who reached first base on a force out, tried to steal second but got caught in a rundown. Thankfully, Gavin managed to cross home plate before Benintendi was tagged out. It was the only thing Benny did to contribute tonight; he has been downright awful in 2024.

Sheets continued his hot streak in the top of the third with an impressive display of power. He launched a massive, three-run homer, sending the ball soaring into right field.

Erick Fedde tossed only one clean inning out of his five this evening. He surrendered three dingers, including a pair of same-inning round-trippers — to the Naylor brothers in the fourth — and a solo shot to Steven Kwan in the fifth.

The righty got himself into a whole heap of trouble in the sixth after Josh Naylor reached first on a fielding error by Braden Shewmake, and he walked Will Brennan and Ramón Laureano to load the bases. Tanner Banks came out of the pen to try to limit the damage, and after striking out Bo Naylor, he hit David Fry to knot the score up at 5-5.

The arm barn was solid for the Pale Hose in regulation. Dominic Leone, Deivi García, and Steven Wilson shut out the Guardians in the seventh, eighth, and ninth.

The Sox should have won the game in the top of the ninth. Paul DeJong smacked a leadoff double and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Nicky Lopez. After Grossman grounded into a double play, DeJong froze at third and didn’t run home — so much for playing F.A.S.T.

The game went into extra innings, with both teams fiercely competing to break the tie. The South Siders managed to score a run in the top of the 10th, with Sheets driving in the ghost runner from second on his third hit and second double of the night. However, Cleveland quickly retaliated in their half of the frame, with Josh Naylor driving in the tying run on a double and Bo Naylor sealing the victory with a single. This final push from the Naylor brothers on National Siblings Day secured the win, and left the White Sox with a bitter defeat.

Poll Who is your White Sox MVP? Gavin Sheets: 3-for-5, HR, 5 RBI

Dominic Leone, Deivi García, and Steven Wilson: 3 IP, H, BB, K

Robbie Grossman: 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R vote view results 96% Gavin Sheets: 3-for-5, HR, 5 RBI (25 votes)

0% Dominic Leone, Deivi García, and Steven Wilson: 3 IP, H, BB, K (0 votes)

3% Robbie Grossman: 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 R (1 vote) 26 votes total Vote Now