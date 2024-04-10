White Sox Minor League Update: April 10, 2024

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2, Charlotte Knights 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

Runs were hard to find in this game, but although the Knights scored first, they could not hold on in this close game.

Knights starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon was fantastic, delivering five shutout innings while striking out six. He allowed five hits, one of which was a double, while the others were singles. Cannon also issued three walks, which made his job a bit harder, but regardless, he escaped without allowing any runs. As a result of this performance, Cannon’s ERA is an impressive 2.79 so far during the young season.

While the game was still scoreless in the top of the third, Angelo Castellano and Brett Phillips led off with back-to-back singles for the Knights. Rafael Ortega grounded into a force out of Phillips at second, but due to an error Castellano scored the first run of the game.

After that early gift, the Jumbo Shrimp remained off the scoreboard until shortly after Cannon left the game. Lane Ramsey replaced Cannon in the sixth and promptly ran into trouble. After a single and a double to open the bottom of the sixth, Jacksonville had runners on second and third with no outs. Ramsey got Jhonny Pereda to pop out, but Colson Montgomery made an error on a grounder on the next play, and the game was tied at one. Finally, Jonathan Davis added a clutch single with two outs to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 2-1.

Bailey Horn pitched a scoreless seventh, and Justin Anderson pitched a perfect eighth, but that was not enough. Charlotte’s bats got cold down the stretch, and the Jumbo Shrimp held on for a 2-1 victory. Charlotte finished with seven hits, all singles.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Chuckie Robinson: 2-for-3, BB

Zach DeLoach: 2-for-4

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Lane Ramsey: 1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Colson Montgomery: 0-for-4, 3 K, error

Rafael Ortega: 0-for-4, K

Rocket City Trash Pandas 8, Birmingham Barons 2 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

The Barons jumped out to an early lead, but like the Knights, their offense struggled immensely afterward, so they dropped this game to Rocket City.

In the top of the second, Edgar Quero got hit by a pitch to open the frame, and Wilfred Veras followed with a single. After a strikeout and a sacrifice bunt, the Barons had runners on second and third with two outs. From there, Jacob Burke delivered a timely single to drive in a pair and give the Barons a 2-0 lead.

Jacob Burke’s Single in the 2nd plates 2



2-0 Barons #bhambarons pic.twitter.com/POn3fg0pO3 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 11, 2024

That is just about all to report about the Barons offense, which finished with exactly two runs. Birmingham collected only six hits, five of which were singles. Shout-out to Tim Elko, who doubled for Birmingham’s only extra-base hit.

Barons pitcher Mason Adams got off to a great start, but things wouldn’t end very well for him. Adams allowed zero runs on one measly single in his first four innings, but the fifth frame did not go as planned. During that inning, the Trash Pandas collected five singles to grab a 3-2 lead.

Adams remained on the mound to open the sixth, which was quite sloppy all around. After a walk and a hit-by-pitch to start the inning, an error by right fielder Terrell Tatum allowed Rocket City to load the bases with no outs. At that point, Jordan Mikel replaced Adams on the mound, inheriting a mess.

Tucker Flint, the first batter to face Mikel, singled to bring home a run, and the bases were still loaded with no outs. After that, Mikel got a clutch strikeout and pop out, but a two-run single with two outs made the score 6-2. The Trash Pandas added some more insurance against Mikel in the seventh, when David Calabrese hit a two-out double that drove in two more.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Terrell Tatum: 2-for-4

Jacob Burke: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Tim Elko: 1-for-4, 2B

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Mason Adams: 5 IP, 6 R (5 ER), 6 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Jordan Mikel: 2 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, Winston-Salem Dash 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

Stop me if you have heard this one before, but a White Sox Minor League affiliate had a rough day at the plate. Although the Grasshoppers did not score during the first two innings, they ran away with this one.

Tyler Schweitzer, a 2022 fifth round pick who was born close to the Indianapolis Field Office of South Side Sox, started on the mound for Winston-Salem. Schweitzer got through the first two innings rather easily, but the third frame was a struggle for the left-handed pitcher. In what turned out to be Schweitzer’s final inning on the mound, he allowed two singles and issued two walks, and Greensboro had an early 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Grasshoppers padded their lead when they drew four walks in addition to hitting a single and a double. Reliever Everhett Hazelwood was charged with all three Greensboro runs that inning, although one of those walks was issued by Frander Veras, who had inherited the bases loaded with one out.

The Grasshoppers proceeded to add two more runs in garbage time, so heading into the bottom of the ninth, they led by a full touchdown, 7-0. Then, the Dash finally got on the board, as Loidel Chapelli drew a leadoff walk. Chapelli went on to score on a ground out by Samuel Zavala. Despite collecting that RBI, Zavala, a star outfielder, finished 0-for-5. It was one of those kinds of days for the organization.

Despite the lack of offense, Jacob Gonzalez and Chapelli had great days at the plate. Unfortunately, the rest of the team went 1-for-26.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Jacob Gonzalez: 2-for-4, 2B

Loidel Chapelli: 1-for-1, 2B, 3 BB

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everhett Hazelwood: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Tyler Schweitzer: 3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Jordan Sprinkle: 0-for-5, 2 K

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5, Augusta GreenJackets 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

The Cannon Ballers prevented the organization from getting swept. The pitching staff led the way, only allowing one run on six hits.

Arxy Hernández helped open the scoring in the bottom of the second, when he launched a triple to lead off the inning. Hernández scored when fellow Hernández (Ronny) hit into a productive ground out. The score remained 1-0 until the fifth, when Ronny Hernández drew a walk with the bases loaded and two outs to double the lead.

Meanwhile, Kannapolis starter Jake Peppers was fantastic, throwing five shutout innings, only allowing three hits, all singles. Only after Peppers left the game did the GreenJackets get on the scoreboard. Even then, they only scored once. That was in the top of the sixth, when reliever Mark McLaughlin issued a walk before allowing an RBI double. However, McLaughlin limited the damage nicely, and that was as close as the GreenJackets got.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rikuu Nishida walked and stole second. Then, with two outs, Arxy Hernández reached on a throwing error that allowed Nishida to score and Hernández to advance to second. From there, Ronny Hernández further capitalized on Augusta’s error by hitting an RBI single to make the score 4-1.

In the eighth, center fielder Matt Hogan wrapped up the scoring with a solo home run.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Matt Hogan: 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB

Arxy Hernández: 2-for-4, 3B

Ronny Hernández: 1-for-3, 3 RBI, BB

