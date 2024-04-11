MLB Roundup: Week 1

The first week of the MLB season was full of action, including a no-hitter, a walk-off grand slam and various hot and cold starts from a variety of teams. We’re here to give you the top performances and moments of the week, along with some of the downers, as well (don’t worry, it won’t be all White Sox news).

Is your team among the top performers? Or is it time to panic? Let’s take a look!

Top Performances

The Pittsburgh Pirates came out of the gates HOT, winning the first eight of their 10 games. O’Neill Cruz is officially back from being injured last year and has had a solid start with a .298 BA, but his 17 strikeouts are the most on the team — perhaps he just needs to dust the cobwebs off. Strong offensive performances from Connor Joe and Ke’Bryan Hayes have also been key for the Pirates, especially when they are being selective, accounting for 14 walks and 13 K’s between the two of them. Meanwhile Martín Pérez, Jared Jones, and Marco Gonzalez have held down the starting rotation very well, averaging a 2.73 ERA between the three of them, with the rookie, Jones, posting an impressive 0.943 WHIP. Pérez has given up just four runs in his three starts, holding down an admirable 1.89 ERA.



The Boston Red Sox have truly been a surprise to the league, opening their first 10 games on the road and going 7-3 to hold down second place behind the New York Yankees. The Red Sox were a bit of an unknown entity entering the season, with a decent starting rotation and a slightly above-average offense. They now have a league-best 1.72 team ERA and a 1.037 team WHIP, second behind the Orioles. Outstanding pitching performances from Tanner Houck — who still has a 0.00 ERA after two starts — have been essential to their success, as he’s only walked two batters compared to striking out a whopping 17.

Right fielder Tyler O’Neill has had a monstrous start to the season as well. He’s tied with THE Mike Trout for the most homers, is leading the league with a 1.394 OPS and sports an insane slash line of .344/.488/.906. Unsure how sustainable this will be, but he’s truly been nothing short of impressive since the start of the season.



And let’s not forget the ball O’Neill smashed over the Green Monster — RIP to this person’s car.

Tyler O'Neill's home run over the Green Monster gave someone a one-of-a-kind souvenir



(via @MikeMcMahonCHN) pic.twitter.com/u3e4vLVTzm — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2024

The AL West is riding the struggle bus a bit. After the first week of the season, the Los Angeles Angels are somehow tied for first place with the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers. Even with a rogue, unmotivated Anthony Rendon, the Angels are finding a way to win games — and it certainly helps that they have Mike Trout paving the way offensively. Trout is tied for most homers in the league at six, and has a 1.150 OPS through his first 41 ABs … and let’s not forget about his 473-foot bomb, the longest hit of the year thus far. This trajectory is likely not going to continue throughout the entire season, especially once the Astros and Mariners wake up from their preseason slumber, but might as well enjoy the ride while they can.

The AL Central is most certainly the weakest division in the league (again), but the Cleveland Guardians got off to a hot start, winning eight of their first 10 games, and holding down the top run differential in MLB at +34 — a whopping 62 runs better than the last-place Chicago White Sox, who are at -28. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals are right on the heels of the Guardians, both with a 7-4 record, just one game behind the Guardians. Yes, you read that correctly, the Kansas City Royals are in second place and also have a +20 run differential, tied with the Red Sox for the fourth-best in the league. Again, will it last? Who knows, but the AL Central is definitely a division where chaos can thrive.

Top Plays of the Week

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of 2024 last week, and even carried another one into the sixth inning of his second start, throwing 14 2⁄3 straight innings of no-hit ball, completed with 15 innings of one-hit ball. In his two starts, he has a 0.467 WHIP — quite an impressive start!



Elly De La Cruz is back doing Elly De La Cruz things — by hitting a inside-the-park homer against the Brewers.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ INSIDE-THE-PARK HOMER pic.twitter.com/PGKKnfmvaQ — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2024

Chicago Cubs rookie starter Shota Imanaga has performed incredibly well in his first two MLB starts, including carrying a no-hitter through 5 2⁄3 innings. His splitter has been insane, and in his first start he racked up 12 whiffs on 24 pitches, at an extremely effective 50% CSW (called strike + whiff rate).

Shota Imanaga (2024)



10 IP | 4 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 12 K pic.twitter.com/swMltoVt90 — Chief Cub (@ChiefCub) April 8, 2024

Although the Chicago White Sox are completely in shambles, Garrett Crochet has been a breath of fresh air, performing exceptionally in his first two MLB career starts. In his 18 innings, he has only given up three runs, struck out 21 batters, and has posted an excellent 2.00 ERA and 0.667 WHIP.

Garrett Crochet, 99mph Fastball and 95mph Cutter, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/jLAuBNMa39 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 2, 2024

As expected, Mookie Betts has been exceptional to start the year for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In just 50 at-bats, he’s tied for second in MLB home runs with five, which has helped build his 1.310 OPS to start the year, second only to Tyler O’Neill.

Mookie Betts triples to raise his 2024 OPS to 1.850. pic.twitter.com/wCXwHgOm6a — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 2, 2024

The Rockies are having another tough losing season, but Ryan McMahon has been going off offensively, leading the league with his .415 BA and walking off the Tampa Bay Rays on a grand slam to cap off Colorado’s home opener.

RYAN MCMAHON WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM! ROCKIES WIN pic.twitter.com/mM6kPJCO0U — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2024

While this is most definitely NOT a top play for the Cubs, the San Diego Padres came back from an eight-run deficit capped off by a Fernando Tatís Jr. home run.

Pour one out for Cubs fans rn because how do you blow a 8-0 lead pic.twitter.com/aIumZMiNf8 — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) April 9, 2024

Time to panic?

The Miami Marlins snuck into the playoffs in 2023 and were supposed to be another decent contender in 2024, but they are now 2-11 to open the season — the worst record in MLB. They rank second-to-last in team BA, and dead last in OPS. WOOF. Time to panic? It might be past time.

Marlins 0-9 start is the first in MLB since 2016 pic.twitter.com/wM0XESx5Ol — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 6, 2024

We already knew the White Sox were going to have a fairly horrific year, but I don’t think anyone expected it to be this ugly through the first 11 games of the year. All three of their best players, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jiménez, and Yoán Moncada have now gone down in the first week. The pitching is a mess outside of Garrett Crochet and Michael Kopech, and Pedro Grifol spews so many words in every interview while somehow saying nothing at all. White Sox fans (myself included) are way past the panic era — things are just bad.

Took 11 total games for the 3 of them to get hurt https://t.co/FceQkXHQ2B — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) April 9, 2024

The Oakland Athletics are on their third straight losing season, and it doesn’t appear to be getting better for them. The club has turned off replies to their tweets, their ownership is actively ripping the team from Oakland’s fans by playing in Sacramento starting in 2025 and staying until the move to Las Vegas finalizes, and they seem to be retaliating against their players that have been more vocal in supporting A’s fans: Esteury Ruiz was performing the best offensively with a .429 BA in his first three games, but was unjustifiably sent down to the minors not long after; the A’s lone 2023 All-Star, Brent Rooker, was also reportedly benched for similar reasons. Yes, it is time to panic for the A’s, and what a shame it is.

Absolutely heartbreaking for Oakland fans. And it’s shameful that the org did this in a way that seems to have maximized the pain and disrespect to the fans who have shown them nothing but loyalty for generations. https://t.co/50wkFtEmxP — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) April 4, 2024

This HAS to be an April Fools joke..



Esteury Ruiz hit .302 to end 2023

2B/3B/SB in 7-AB this year



And was optioned??? Huh??? https://t.co/ZI94of1jsA — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) April 1, 2024

Recently there’s been quite the pitcher injury “epidemic,” as we keep seeing pitchers blow their arms out, either needing Tommy John surgery or forced to the IL for extended periods of time.

2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole was the first notable player to go down this year. He is currently tentatively eyeing a June return, but can the Yankees rotation hold down the fort until he is back? Their pitching staff is second in the league with a 2.48 team ERA, so they have filled the gaps nicely, so maybe it’s not time to panic yet, Yankees fans.

Atlanta ace Spencer Strider was the next pitcher to go down with an elbow injury. There hasn’t been word yet on how long he will be out, but he remains on the 15-day IL. The Braves are still in first place in the NL East, so it’s maybe not YET time to panic, but the 4.30 team ERA isn’t anything to write home about. I’m sure Braves fans are thankful for their solid offense!

Shane Bieber had two incredible starts for the Guardians, throwing 12 scoreless innings in two solid starts to begin the season. Unfortunately, he is now out for the year (and likely into next season) as he recovers from TJS.

Extra news around the league

Top MLB Prospect Jackson Holliday posted a 1.077 OPS to begin the year in Triple-A, and was been called up to the Baltimore Orioles to make his MLB debut on Wednesday.

This kid makes his MLB debut tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oGXNBsZAEI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 10, 2024

MLBPA put out a statement last week blaming the countless pitcher injuries on the pitch clock, stating that this significant rule change is affecting pitcher’s health.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark Regarding Pitcher Injuries pic.twitter.com/nFio4eDUGL — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) April 6, 2024

The new MLB jerseys are still racking up complaints from around the league given how poor the quality is, proven by Riley Green’s pants completely ripping at the seams after sliding into home. At this point, it’s almost humorous, but it’s beyond time to fix these jerseys.

the pants seam different this year pic.twitter.com/L1733yVAqd — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 9, 2024

Last but not least, Angel Nolan Schanuel entered last Friday with a 35-game on-base streak, but MLB went back and changed one of his previous base hits to an error — yes, he lost his on-base streak on a scoring change from a game six days earlier. Now, the streak has officially ended, at just 30 games rather than 35.

MLB hates fun, confirmed.

It was a truly eventful first week around the league — the season is officially in full swing!