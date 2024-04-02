Birmingham Barons 2024 Season Preview

We’re now two years removed from newly appointed White Sox GM Chris Getz’s most noteworthy undertaking as then-director of player development: Project Birmingham. While it’s likely still too soon to draw any conclusions from Getz’s mass-promotion brainchild, a number of the players temporarily promoted during Project Birmingham have successfully made the long-term transition to everyday contributors for the Double-A affiliate.

Most notable among the Project Birmingham participants tabbed to return to Double-A in 2024 are organization standouts Bryan Ramos and Wilfred Veras. Both players will be reprising their roles in Double-A on the heels of impressive performances for the Barons in 2023.

The former, third baseman Ramos, is Chicago’s No. 4 prospect according to South Side Sox and MLB Pipeline. He produced a stellar .272/.369/.457 triple-slash for the Barons in 2023, good for a solid 122 wRC+ (indicating he was 22% better than the average Double-A player at producing runs in 2023’s offensive environment). With that in mind, it’s would seem that Ramos’ stay in Double-A will be a short one, particularly if he gets off to a hot start in 2024.

Bryan Ramos sent that one a long, long way! pic.twitter.com/7yWFckvnH3 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 10, 2023

The latter, outfielder Veras, checks in as MLB Pipeline’s No. 28 White Sox prospect and No. 19 at SSS entering the new year with Birmingham. A 20-year-old Veras mashed to the tune of a .309/.346/.533 slash line with six homers in 38 Double-A games in 2023. Despite being one year Ramos’ junior, Veras outperformed the third-sacker in this relatively small sample. For this writer, and for prospect-minded White Sox fans, it’ll be fun to continue to compare these two young prospects’ results in Double-A to decide whether the significant difference between them on prospects lists is justified.

Wilfred Veras has ridiculous power when he gets the pitch he's looking for. He gets a hold of this one, and it goes a long way. His 6th B-Ham HR of the year gets the #Barons within 4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KFUymR0d0R — Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) September 16, 2023

Birmingham’s position player corps remains in-flux, although it appears the core group of position players will consist of infielders Tim Elko, Ramos, Mitch Roman and Alsander Womack. Joining them in the outfield will be Duke Ellis, Shawn Goosenberg, Veras, and writer favorite Terrell Tatum. Behind the plate, 2023 midseason acquisition Edgar Quero will reprise his role as starting backstop with support from Ivan González.

On the mound, the Barons are set to feature prominent 2023 trade acquisitions Drew Thorpe, Jake Eder, and Ky Bush. Joining them will be Mason Adams, Jerry Burke, Jonathan Cannon, Adisyn Coffey, Josimar Cousín, Fraser Ellard, Jared Kelley, Gil Luna, Chase Plymell, Garrett Schoenle, Jonah Scolaro, and Tristan Stivors.

On the coaching front, former manager Lorenzo Bundy appears to be out as manager after just one year at the helm in Double-A. While minor league records should always be taken with a grain of salt, the Barons finished dead last in the Southern League North in both halves of the 2023 season; Bundy is now listed as the manager of the Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League.

Former White Sox closer Sergio Santos will assuming the manager role for the Barons in 2024 after managing the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades in the New York Yankees system in 2023. As life runs full circle, Santos was a Barons player in 2009.

Hitting coach and former White Sox fan favorite Nicky Delmonico will return as hitting coach for the 2024 season, while former South Side third-rounder John Ely will be replacing Danny Farquhar as the Barons’ pitching coach after Farquhar departed to join the Seattle Mariners as a pitching strategist this offseason.

All in all, if only due to a full season featuring some talent imported with midseason 2023 and off-season trades (Bush, Thorpe, Eder, Quero), fans in Birmingham are likely to be treated to more winning baseball than they saw last year. With a plethora of top-shelf talent competing for a chance to crack Chicago’s decidedly weak MLB roster during the 2024 season, it will be interesting to see how our friends in Alabama, both new and old, respond to the change in both culture and leadership at the Double-A level.