Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 48 — 2024 Birmingham Barons Season Preview

Jonathan Nelson joins Brett Ballantini to discuss the upcoming Double-A season, and site of the traditional epicenter of organizational talent

By Brett Ballantini
Brett Ballantini started at South Side Sox in 2018 after 20 years of writing on basketball, baseball and hockey, including time on the Blackhawks and White Sox beats. Follow him on Twitter @BrettBallantini and email your site feedback to brettballantini@yahoo.com

Next up for our affiliate previews, after a look at Charlotte (and a talk with our first Jonathan), is the Birmingham Barons. Team president and general manager, Jonathan Nelson, took a moment out of his club’s busy season prep for a read of the 2024 Barons season:

  • Can the theme of affiliate experts named Jonathan extend through all four affiliates?
  • Nelson gives us his amazing history in the sport, and specifically with the Barons, dating back to Michael Jordan
  • Pouring out a 40 for the heartbreaking 1983 White Sox
  • Sergio Santos, manager? Sergio Santos, manager!
  • The immediate talent and immense potential of catcher Edgar Quero
  • Colson Montgomery’s growth from Project Birmingham newbie to star on the rise, one year later
  • Some behind the curtain thoughts on bringing new players into the system midseason, after trades, as well as coordinating his roster needs with the big club up north
  • A look back at Project Brimingham, two years on
  • Highlights of the 2020s so far
  • Opening Day is on the horizon! Is anyone thirsty on Thursday?

Follow Jonathan Nelson on Twitter @JonathanN_Bham, the Barons @BhamBarons, and find tickets to an upcoming Barons game by clicking this link.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

