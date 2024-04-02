Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 48 — 2024 Birmingham Barons Season Preview

Next up for our affiliate previews, after a look at Charlotte (and a talk with our first Jonathan), is the Birmingham Barons. Team president and general manager, Jonathan Nelson, took a moment out of his club’s busy season prep for a read of the 2024 Barons season:
- Can the theme of affiliate experts named Jonathan extend through all four affiliates?
- Nelson gives us his amazing history in the sport, and specifically with the Barons, dating back to Michael Jordan
- Pouring out a 40 for the heartbreaking 1983 White Sox
- Sergio Santos, manager? Sergio Santos, manager!
- The immediate talent and immense potential of catcher Edgar Quero
- Colson Montgomery’s growth from Project Birmingham newbie to star on the rise, one year later
- Some behind the curtain thoughts on bringing new players into the system midseason, after trades, as well as coordinating his roster needs with the big club up north
- A look back at Project Brimingham, two years on
- Highlights of the 2020s so far
- Opening Day is on the horizon! Is anyone thirsty on Thursday?
Follow Jonathan Nelson on Twitter @JonathanN_Bham, the Barons @BhamBarons, and find tickets to an upcoming Barons game by clicking this link.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
Loading comments...