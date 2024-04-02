Share All sharing options for: Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 48 — 2024 Birmingham Barons Season Preview

Next up for our affiliate previews, after a look at Charlotte (and a talk with our first Jonathan), is the Birmingham Barons. Team president and general manager, Jonathan Nelson, took a moment out of his club’s busy season prep for a read of the 2024 Barons season:

Can the theme of affiliate experts named Jonathan extend through all four affiliates?

Nelson gives us his amazing history in the sport, and specifically with the Barons, dating back to Michael Jordan

Pouring out a 40 for the heartbreaking 1983 White Sox

Sergio Santos, manager? Sergio Santos, manager!

The immediate talent and immense potential of catcher Edgar Quero

Colson Montgomery’s growth from Project Birmingham newbie to star on the rise, one year later

Some behind the curtain thoughts on bringing new players into the system midseason, after trades, as well as coordinating his roster needs with the big club up north

A look back at Project Brimingham, two years on

Highlights of the 2020s so far

Opening Day is on the horizon! Is anyone thirsty on Thursday?

Follow Jonathan Nelson on Twitter @JonathanN_Bham, the Barons @BhamBarons, and find tickets to an upcoming Barons game by clicking this link.

