Gamethread: Atlanta at White Sox

Fresh off a four-game losing streak, the White Sox are back for a second game against the painfully-talented Braves. By game time, the city will be a balmy 46° and windy, and I imagine the White Sox bats will be even colder.

Garrett Crochet gets the start after a spectacular showing on Opening Day.

Unfortunately, the Sox couldn’t even score a single run, and with this lineup and catcher, who knows if he’ll ever get the much-needed offensive help? Eloy Jiménez remains out of the lineup this evening after leaving Sunday’s game with left adductor soreness. That leaves *checks notes* Gavin Sheets to DH with Dominic Fletcher in right field — and the White Sox bench shorthanded for yet another game.

Set for Game 2 vs. the Braves pic.twitter.com/ZlPQtJW4PA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2024

In other Sox-related news, Sammy Peralta was claimed off waivers by Seattle after being DFA’d on March 28 and Max Stassi (left hip inflammation) has begun an injury rehab assignment with Charlotte.

As for the other team, we have an Old Friend Alert! ReyLo will face off against his old teammates in his first start in Atlanta’s pitching rotation.

You can catch the action on NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), or on Univision Deportes Radio (1200 AM Chicago) at 6:40 p.m. CT. I’ll be back for your postgame recap and poll, hopefully.