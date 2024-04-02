 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A White Sox winner?!
THE WHITE SOX HAVE WON A GAME

A 3-2 squeaker puts me officially at the top of the coverage standings for South Side Sox

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Chrystal O'Keefe is an Indiana native who balances her time between Indianapolis and Chicago. She enjoys being a mother, wife and author. In her down time she enjoys petting every dog she sees, getting tattoos, baking and advocating for causes she believes in. But most of all, she enjoys tweeting during baseball and hockey to calm her nerves. You can follow her nonsense here: @chrystal_ok.

Friends, are you sitting down?

You are?

OK — good.

The White Sox have won a game! Against a very talented Braves team. In April!

Garrett Crochet was tough as nails throughout the game, and if you don’t believe me, just peek at the Pitching Ninja account. The first was a beautiful 1-2-3 inning for the newly anointed ace.

And again in the second inning.

Our old friend Reynaldo López would answer back, though. A good chunk of this game turned into a good old-fashioned pitchers’ duel in the Windy City.

The first hit of the game came in the fourth, by one Yoán Moncada, who was then advanced to second after a third pitcher disengagement. Gavin Sheets followed up by taking a walk with two outs. Alas, Andrew Vaughn swung at the first pitch which ended in a force out, leaving two on base.

Crochet tied a record in the fifth for most strikeouts in his second career start (for a White Sox pitcher) with six, alongside Hector Santiago and Dane Dunning.

The fifth inning seemed to get a little rough for Crochet, who started missing the target and gave up two hits. But he escaped the inning without any damage.

Nicky Lopez got a hit in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, so Martín Maldonado felt it would be best to pop out to the infield.

Andrew Benintendi had a successful bunt to start the sixth, followed by ball four for Moncada. (Another Old Friend Alert — Aaron Bummer was starting to warm up in the bullpen, though he never made it in the game.) Sheets blooped an inside fastball to right-center, putting the Sox on the board. The sixth would end with a Vaughn double play, but hey, a run is a run.

Crochet came out for the seventh with 80 pitches. He promptly reached his eighth strikeout of the game on Matt Olson. Sadly, known garbage person Marcell Ozuna hit a solo homer immediately after, but that’s all Atlanta could do ahead of the stretch.

Crochet was phenomenal on the mound.

We’re back, baby! Paul DeJong stepped up and into a pinch-hit homer to reclaim the lead in the seventh.

So, how is the eighth going?

But do not fear —

Kopech returned for the ninth. Once again, Ozuna hit a solo homer, but Kopech bounced back with a beautiful strikeout to Adam Duvall for the second out. The entire crowd of about 12,000 people were on their feet, only to watch Kopech walk Michael Harris II on a full count. Orlando Arcia singled to put two on and give me acid reflux; meanwhile Maldonado got plenty of exercise by constantly calming Kopech.

Finally DeJong, one of the *checks notes* players of the game, grabbed a pop up from Travis d’Arnaud to give the Sox their first win of the year.

Crochet now with a well-deserved first career win, and Kopech with his first career save. Double beer showers!

World Series, here we come.

Poll

Who was your White Sox MVP?

view results
  • 80%
    Garrett Crochet: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K, 1.38 ERA
    (24 votes)
  • 16%
    Garrett Crochet three more times
    (5 votes)
  • 3%
    Paul DeJong: 1 PA, 1 H, 1 HR
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Michael Kopech: First career save, 1 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was your White Sox Cold Cat?

view results
  • 28%
    Michael Kopech: putting the win in jeopardy (see above)
    (6 votes)
  • 42%
    Andrew Vaughn: 1-for-4
    (9 votes)
  • 28%
    Luis Robert Jr. 1-for-4, 1 K
    (6 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

