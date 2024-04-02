 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Robbie Grossman had switch-hit homers including a grand slam, and took over the RBI lead for the Knights in just one game. Anything else he needs to do before heading up to the South Side?
Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Filed under:

White Sox Minor League Update: Norfolk 10, Robbie Grossman 5

The veteran addition announces his presence with authority, clocking two homers in a 10-6 Knights loss

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
Brett Ballantini started at South Side Sox in 2018 after 20 years of writing on basketball, baseball and hockey, including time on the Blackhawks and White Sox beats. Follow him on Twitter @BrettBallantini and email your site feedback to brettballantini@yahoo.com

Norfolk Tides 10, Charlotte Knights 6 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)
A ballyhooed home opener fell flat in Charlotte on Tuesday, as the Tides jumped to an immediate lead on a Jackson Holliday leadoff homer and held the Knights scoreless through seven.

Really, this game goes down as the Robbie Grossman Triumph, as the outfielder who sat in the discard pile all offseason and only inked five days ago by the White Sox erupted for two homers in his first Knights game — including a grand slam.

The first came in the eighth inning, a Tin Roof, Rusted special:

The second gave Grossman the team RBI lead. Again, this is Grossman’s first game, Charlotte’s fourth:

Switch-hitting homers in his Sox minors debut? Grossman is making his case for a quick call-up for right field duty on the South Side.

To that end, the outfield alignment was interesting, as Oscar Colás — a right fielder most all of 2023 and a player manning significant time in center in 2022 — shuffled to left field, where his arm is less of a weapon. Meanwhile, slugging right fielder Zach DeLoach, who had played just 18 pro games in center field before tonight, started there. And Grossman, who after a game like this can strap on the shin guards and catch if he wants, took right. Not telegraphing too much here, but the race is on among all three guys to see who needs to sub up to Chicago if Dom Fletcher continues to flag.

No dis on any other Knight, but everyone not named Robbie was pretty lousy. Perhaps on the plus side, Baltimore uberprospect Holliday was kept on lockdown by Knights pitching, struggling to a 1-for-5 outing with three Ks. Wait, oops, oh yeah, the one hit was a solo homer to lead off the game, his second on the young season.

Poll

Who was the Charlotte MVP of tonight’s Robbie Grossman Triumph?

view results
  • 0%
    Robbie Grossman: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, K, 5 RBI, 1 hard hit
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Robbie Grossman: Switch-hit home runs
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Robbie Grossman: 5 RBI gives him the team lead in just one game played
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, R, BB, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Danny Mendick: 0-for-2, R, BB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Charlotte Weather: 79° on Opening Night
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, R, GIDP, K, 2 hard hits, unfazed by LF
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 2 hard hits
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Max Stassi: DHing in first rehab game going 1-for-4, R, RBI, K, 1 hard hit
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Charlotte Cold Cat in tonight’s Norfolk clobbering?

view results
  • 0%
    Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-4, 4 K, E, 0-for-2 CS
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Zach Remillard: 0-for-4
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Johan Dominguez: 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 8 K, 3 HR, LOSS
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Prelander Berroa: 2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 K, HR, WP, 2 hard hits in 23 pitches, ERA down to just 27.00
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Fraser Ellard: IP, H, ER, BB, K, 11-of-20 strikes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lane Ramsey: IP, 2 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 K, 2 HR, 2 hard hits in 23 pitches
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

White Sox Game Recaps

THE WHITE SOX HAVE WON A GAME

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Atlanta at White Sox

Sox Populi on the Farm

Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 48 — 2024 Birmingham Barons Season Preview

Loading comments...