White Sox Minor League Update: Norfolk 10, Robbie Grossman 5

Norfolk Tides 10, Charlotte Knights 6 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

A ballyhooed home opener fell flat in Charlotte on Tuesday, as the Tides jumped to an immediate lead on a Jackson Holliday leadoff homer and held the Knights scoreless through seven.

Really, this game goes down as the Robbie Grossman Triumph, as the outfielder who sat in the discard pile all offseason and only inked five days ago by the White Sox erupted for two homers in his first Knights game — including a grand slam.

The first came in the eighth inning, a Tin Roof, Rusted special:

Welcome to Uptown, Robbie Grossman!



A solo for the newest member of the Knights! pic.twitter.com/IQ8IrHfrQi — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 3, 2024

The second gave Grossman the team RBI lead. Again, this is Grossman’s first game, Charlotte’s fourth:

Two-homer Knight!



Have a night, Robbie Grossman! Two homers, including a grand slam! pic.twitter.com/aEbZ8rXb6d — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 3, 2024

Switch-hitting homers in his Sox minors debut? Grossman is making his case for a quick call-up for right field duty on the South Side.

To that end, the outfield alignment was interesting, as Oscar Colás — a right fielder most all of 2023 and a player manning significant time in center in 2022 — shuffled to left field, where his arm is less of a weapon. Meanwhile, slugging right fielder Zach DeLoach, who had played just 18 pro games in center field before tonight, started there. And Grossman, who after a game like this can strap on the shin guards and catch if he wants, took right. Not telegraphing too much here, but the race is on among all three guys to see who needs to sub up to Chicago if Dom Fletcher continues to flag.

No dis on any other Knight, but everyone not named Robbie was pretty lousy. Perhaps on the plus side, Baltimore uberprospect Holliday was kept on lockdown by Knights pitching, struggling to a 1-for-5 outing with three Ks. Wait, oops, oh yeah, the one hit was a solo homer to lead off the game, his second on the young season.

Poll Who was the Charlotte MVP of tonight’s Robbie Grossman Triumph? Robbie Grossman: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, K, 5 RBI, 1 hard hit

Robbie Grossman: Switch-hit home runs

Robbie Grossman: 5 RBI gives him the team lead in just one game played

Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Danny Mendick: 0-for-2, R, BB

Charlotte Weather: 79° on Opening Night

Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, R, GIDP, K, 2 hard hits, unfazed by LF

Carlos Pérez: 1-for-4, 2 hard hits

