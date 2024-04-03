Dumpst ... I mean ... roster diving

Staring down the barrel of this upcoming season, you might find yourself asking some very real and sincere questions about the makeup of your 2024 Chicago White Sox. Like, why were there only four starters on the Opening Day roster? How come Martín Maldonado is starting over Korey Lee? And what God did I forsake in a past life to be a White Sox fan during this era of South Side ball, and do I have anything to look forward to this season?

Chris Getz sat down last Wednesday with former Sox great A.J. Pierzynski, less great but still warm in my heart Todd Frazier, and the rest of the Foul Territory Podcast to reflect on his philosophy as GM from when he first took helm last August; setting his sights on “raising the baseball IQ of the organization” and attracting interest from around the league to ultimately put a talented product out on the field.

Getz, for anyone out of the loop, had been the farm director for the Sox since late 2016, where he inherited a farm system that was ranked 20th in baseball by Baseball Prospectus. Soon after taking the helm, that ranking skyrocketed with additions of names such as Yoán Moncada, Reynaldo López, Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jiménez, and Dylan Cease. But that ship sailed (or, rather, sank) over the past four-plus years as high expectations ultimately went unfulfilled, the organization failed to develop internal talent, and despite being a Top 5 market, the South Side could not (or was not willing to) attract big-name talent.

Sometimes an Opening Day roster helps to clear the air and answer any lingering questions left over from spring training … and this roster has a lot of question marks and quirks that deserve a deeper dive.

Think we can find something to look forward to?

White Sox Starting 4

With the recent departure of Cease (godspeed), Giolito, López, Lance Lynn, [redacted] and the move of Michael Kopech to the bullpen, this rotation features our former higher-leverage guy in Garrett Crochet, a KBO renewed Erick Fedde (pronounced FEH-dee), and two previously-touted prospects in Chris Flexen and Michael Soroka — between whom share all 22 of the starts made by our starting rotation pitchers during the 2023 season.

You may be asking yourself, where’s the fifth? Surely there should be a fifth name that I overlooked because of my sight. No need to worry (or, do) because we’re just not there yet and with no clear frontrunner emerging during spring training, the recent demotion of Touki Toussaint, and no need for a fifth starter until this weekend’s series against Kansas City, the Boys are opting for nine relievers instead of the usual eight to help out a rotation that may be taxed early on with no explicit talk around a Crochet innings limit.

Nine in the stable and the search for a closer

The abundance of relievers should provide the Sox with a buttress for an undercooked rotation, with the hidden prospect of uncovering a diamond in the rough. The Starting 4 collectively threw only 327 ⅔ innings last year, and the extra backup should buy them time to build some early-season arm strength. But more than serving in relief, the front office has a vested interest in uncovering the team’s next closer. A majority of the bullpen arms are older than 27, some with some MLB experience suggesting we know what we’ll get.

Will we close by committee? Opt for an “opener” a la Tampa Bay? Attempt the 3-3-3? Will Kopech ascend to the role that many have long pegged him for? Or can Jordan Leasure turn into a rookie closer sensation and become a breakout star? I’d say I’m more curious than optimistic.

Maldonado over Lee over Stassi

Money talks. In the case of Martín Maldonado, that $4.25 million seems to have set the tone for Grifol’s choice to start Maldonado over Lee (who had standout spring, hitting .284 with a 1.096 OPS across 28 at-bats). For better or worse, Maldonado has experience handling some of the this generation’s premier arms. He signed a one-year deal with the intention of fostering a young staff and offering his defensive prowess, though he seems to have lost a step from his Houston days. Meanwhile, the 10-year vet Max Stassi, acquired from the Braves this offseason, is nursing a sore hip that landed him on the IL to start the season and is beginning a rehab assignment in Charlotte. But no team this shallow at the position will make three roster spots available for catchers, so when Stassi is healthy, the only catcher who can hit might be doing it back in North Carolina.

Who’s in left and right?

Maybe the most amusing is with the signing of Andrew Benintendi last year (yes, to the largest contract in White Sox history) the Sox seemed to have figured out their left field dilemma. Between squeezing the bats of Andrew Vaughn, Jiménez, and Gavin Sheets into the same lineup over the past couple of years, I failed to grasp the reality that the right field situation isn’t all that pretty, either. Dominic Fletcher is a rookie who struggled in the spring. Kevin Pillar’s glove is a welcome addition, though he hasn’t hit above league average since 2020. But between those two and Luis Robert Jr. it’s possible that no fly ball in the right-center gap will find anything but the back of their mitts this year. Does this count as optimism?

Rely on our top five

It took me asking the biggest Sox fan that I know, Mike (we all have a Mike), what he thought of the roster to find any semblance of hope. Despite the 14 new faces on the roster, the first five names in the lineup are not only returning, but are established veterans. With perennial All-Star and walking Gold Glove Robert sandwiched in the middle, the names surrounding him just need to stay healthy and play up to the potential that we’ve been holding out on to give our half-baked rotation a fighting chance. Getz (and Mike, for what it’s worth) see this top five as the linchpin to how our season may pan out.

On the flip side, one could say that relying on five position players may be asking a lot. Have I mentioned the lack of depth?

This exploration has left me with only more questions than answers. Mike, on the other hand, knows his ball, and with a few moves and the addition of Nick Nastrini to the rotation says that he sees a 68+ win team. With a White Sox vanity plate, and the audacity to have dressed his daughter in Sox gear for her first Opening Day (in this climate!), Mike is a die-hard and not one to live in a fantasy land, and he envisions a 2024 season that I myself would be pleasantly surprised by. Then again, I can see how being optimistic is easier to do when you’re sharing your daughter’s first Opening Day.