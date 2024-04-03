PPD, “wintry mix”: Atlanta at White Sox

[Before first pitch on Wednesday, the White Sox-Atlanta finale was postponed due to rain, snow, wintry mix, hellfire, retribution, bullets raining from the sky, no stock left of Campfire Milkshakes, and organizational incompetence. OK, those last few were a joke, but this horrific weather isn’t. The only times the White Sox want to play in wintry mix are Christmas morning and a World Series game, and even those two examples aren’t much fun. The game will be made up on June 27 at 3:10 p.m., with the White Sox at home in the middle of a Dodgers-Rockies homestand, and Atlanta detouring from its way home after a night game in St. Louis on June 26.

In the spirit of waste not want not, here’ Ryiin’s prepared gamethread for Wednesday’s game unplayed.—BB]

It’s a cold and miserable April Wednesday afternoon on the South Side, as your Chicago White Sox play host to the Atlanta Braves in the series finale. The Pale Hose are fresh off of their first win on the young season thanks to the stellar pitching of ace Garrett Crochet, and find themselves on the cusp of winning their first series of 2024.

Here’s today’s lineup for the South Siders:

And for the visiting Braves:

Your probable starters, if and when this one gets underway:

Yes, Dominic Leone gets the ball as the opener. Please at least try to hold back your laughter at this matchup. I know it will be difficult.

The weather forecast this afternoon does not look pretty, so the deciding game of the series might be in jeopardy of delay or postponement. Check back here for further updates.

We’ll be back with a recap of all of the action is this one is played.