Ladies’ Night Podcast 2 — We manifested a win!

In the second episode of the brand-new Ladies’ Night podcast, Kristina Airdo, Jacki Krestel, Hannah LaMotta, and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach discuss several topics related to our beloved — or despised, depending on the day — South Siders. Whether you’re a die-hard White Sox fan or not, there’s something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and grab your favorite beverage because the girls hit a home run chatting about all things baseball, including:

Who’s hot and who’s not around the league, including the Pittsburgh Pirates’ surprising 5-0 start. Unfortunately, they had to discuss the Yankees, too

The good, bad, and ugly of the White Sox 1-4 start, highlighting the incredible pitching of Garrett Crochet and the immense disappointment of the $75 million-dollar man

How the new milkshake at Guaranteed Rate is not widely available, as the franchise even dupes fans about the food offerings

An in-podcast live reaction to the Pale Hose’s first win

The podcast will air bi-monthly, with the next episode dropping in mid-April.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.