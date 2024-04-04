Visiting Dugout Podcast 41 — Kansas City Royals

For the first series in what feels like 87 this season, the White Sox travel to Kansas City to face the Royals — or what I consider, their future teammates. Michael Farina is back this season to preview the first series with the Royals. Michael hosts the Royal de Lux Pod and contributes to Farm to Fountains.
- What’s new in Kansas City? A lot, apparently!
- What’s it like to have so many players on the White Sox now?
- At one point, K.C. had faith in Pedro Grifol
- Grading the offseason
- It’s kind of sad being fans of these teams
- Confidence going into 2024
- The Royals starting rotation
- Threats, fears, and keys to winning a series
- Predictions for 2024
You can find Michael and his podcast Royal de Lux on Twitter.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
