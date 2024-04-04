 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Podcast 41 — Kansas City Royals

Chrystal and Michael chat about the depths of hell

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Chrystal O'Keefe is an Indiana native who balances her time between Indianapolis and Chicago. She enjoys being a mother, wife and author. In her down time she enjoys petting every dog she sees, getting tattoos, baking and advocating for causes she believes in. But most of all, she enjoys tweeting during baseball and hockey to calm her nerves. You can follow her nonsense here: @chrystal_ok.

For the first series in what feels like 87 this season, the White Sox travel to Kansas City to face the Royals — or what I consider, their future teammates. Michael Farina is back this season to preview the first series with the Royals. Michael hosts the Royal de Lux Pod and contributes to Farm to Fountains.

  • What’s new in Kansas City? A lot, apparently!
  • What’s it like to have so many players on the White Sox now?
  • At one point, K.C. had faith in Pedro Grifol
  • Grading the offseason
  • It’s kind of sad being fans of these teams
  • Confidence going into 2024
  • The Royals starting rotation
  • Threats, fears, and keys to winning a series
  • Predictions for 2024

You can find Michael and his podcast Royal de Lux on Twitter.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

