Visiting Dugout Podcast 41 — Kansas City Royals

For the first series in what feels like 87 this season, the White Sox travel to Kansas City to face the Royals — or what I consider, their future teammates. Michael Farina is back this season to preview the first series with the Royals. Michael hosts the Royal de Lux Pod and contributes to Farm to Fountains.

What’s new in Kansas City? A lot, apparently!

What’s it like to have so many players on the White Sox now?

At one point, K.C. had faith in Pedro Grifol

Grading the offseason

It’s kind of sad being fans of these teams

Confidence going into 2024

The Royals starting rotation

Threats, fears, and keys to winning a series

Predictions for 2024

You can find Michael and his podcast Royal de Lux on Twitter.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.