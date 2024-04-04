Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

While the weather is still not cooperating with my personal tastes, it’s at least possible to play baseball in it today, which is what’s going to happen in Kansas City at Lame Duck Kauffman Stadium at 6:40 p.m. CT today, provided you consider a matchup between the White Sox or the Royals to be “baseball.”

Neither team is going anywhere fast in 2024, and they’re probably not going anywhere slowly beyond that, either. But there are a smattering of very good baseball players to be found, if you’re just here for a good time, and a few more who might be good, beyond the ever-present future potential we’re already familiar with in the Sox lineup.

Yesterday afternoon’s rainout spared fans the ordeal of witnessing a bullpen game, so Michael Soroka steps in to make his second start with the White Sox, on regular rest, this evening. Soroka lasted five innings in his first turn with the Pale Hose last Saturday, finishing strong with four innings of one-run ball after getting touched up for three runs in the first inning. His velocity has returned to its pre-injury levels, but the command of the corners that got him to a sixth-place NL Cy Young finish in 2019 has yet to materialize, as he walked three without pulling a single strikeout against Detroit. He fell behind in the count consistently and was forced to serve far too many four-seamers and sinkers over the plate; the thing to watch tonight is whether he can be aggressive early in the count and make hitters swing at pitches that get his ideal soft ground ball contact.

I’m a little biased towards pitching, but Soroka is a lot more intriguing than anything about the lineup Pedro Grifol is sending to battle. Gavin Sheets is hitting cleanup. All I can say is that tonight will be a low-bar litmus test for the new front office’s determination to ride good defense and baserunning to low-scoring wins.



None of the White Sox starters have ever faced Kansas City starter Seth Lugo save for one Andrew Benintendi plate appearance, which resulted in a sacrifice fly. Lugo spun six shutout innings against Minnesota in his first start of the year after signing a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason.



Bobby Witt Jr., the 24-year-old phenom, has thus far lived up to his enormous 11-year extension signed over the winter, batting .400/.464/.880 over his first week of play and leading the AL in WAR (right ahead of Garrett Crochet, in fact). Third baseman Maikel García looks to be on the edge of a breakout, leading the team with three homers and placing second with seven driven in. And, of course, Kansas City stalwart Salvador Pérez looks rejuvenated after two consecutive years of decline, hitting .385 with two homers and a team-best eight RBIs.

You can catch the action on NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Network (out-of-market), ESPN Chicago (1000 AM), or on Univision Deportes Radio (1200 AM Chicago) at 6:40 p.m. CT. See you in the comments!