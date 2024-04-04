Royals 10, White Sox 1: Smart Baseball

I kind of miss when more TV shows gave us 24 or more episodes every year, instead of eight hour-long episodes every three years. More than anything, I miss filler episodes. Filler episodes are the worldbuilding that make great TV shows what they are. There’s nothing terribly worthwhile about them in and of themselves, but they’re another way to have some friendly and familiar faces on the screen, even if you aren’t terribly invested in what’s happening.

Baseball is a place where there are still filler episodes. Over 162 games, you’re bound to get a healthy chunk of them, and this 10-1 White Sox loss at the hands of the Royals was certainly one. An eight-run explosion from the home side in the seventh inning gave the audience enough of a laugh track to make it an easy ending, and the Sox fell to the least surprising 1-5 start to a season in recent memory.

Things remained brisk in the early going, but Kansas City was the first to get on the board, with MJ Melendez smoking a second-inning double and quickly being brought home by erstwhile Cub Nelson Velásquez, who may be a powerful diamond-in-the-rough find for the Royals.



Two innings later, Velásquez took matters fully into his own hands to extend the lead to 2-0, hammering a no-doubter that Statcast says would’ve been gone in all 30 parks without question.



With the exception of those mistakes to Velásquez, though, Michael Soroka was more or less his best self against a lineup that, if anything, is still good tune-up material. He still left a few too many fastballs over the plate, and it’s not clear to me why they continue to have him throw his sinker a third of the time despite it getting consistently pounded. But he also generated 10 ground outs, including a double play, which is what’s going to get him through games while he finds his feel for whiffs once more. He was light on those again tonight, striking out just two tonight after zero last Saturday. The hard-hit numbers don’t look great, but Bobby Witt Jr. and Velásquez alone were responsible five of the six balls hit harder than 100 mph against Soroka. Beyond those two seeing him extraordinarily well, the rest of the Royals lineup couldn’t do much.

Soroka failed to get a swing-and-miss on any of the 22 hacks Royals hitters took at his fastballs, which is extremely alarming. They also whiffed on 44% of the hacks they took at his slider, which is quite encouraging. If Ethan Katz can figure out Soroka’s proper fastball mix, there might be something here.

The Sox offense finally got to Seth Lugo their third time through the order, when Yoán Moncada drew a leadoff walk before moving to third on a double smoked down the right field line by Gavin Sheets. Following that, Lugo hung a slider, and Andrew Vaughn was able to shoot it the other way to get a run home.



There was a time when we would have been legitimately excited for how the rest of the Sox lineup might have circled the blood in the water. Sadly, this is a time in which Vaughn is followed in the lineup by Braden Shewmake, and the final out is made at home plate on one of the more inexplicable attempts at scoring you’ll see this month.

Chris Getz’s White Sox play smarter, after all.



Soroka gave way to Deivi García in the seventh inning, and the floodgates opened: Two walks turned into three base hits turned into an utterly brutal three-run error by Shewmake and suddenly, it was an 8-1 game, and I got ready to file the recap. Dominic Leone bore the damage of the seventh inning’s second half, and Bryan Shaw mercifully kept the Royals off the board in the eighth to bring the game to a final. You didn’t think the Sox were going to score any more runs, did you? Jordan Lyles, he of the worst ERA+ of all time, worked a scoreless ninth to wrap up the action.

We’ll see you tomorrow night.

