White Sox Minor League Update: Knights lose a close one, fall to 1-5 on the season

Salina Rae Silver has been South Side Sox’s Director of Photography since late 2023. She offers comprehensive behind-the-scenes coverage of the White Sox farm system coupled with photos and interviews of key prospects at each level of the Sox’s minor league system. Follow her on Twitter @HeyHeySalinaRae and submit any prospect questions to her minor league mailbag at sssmailbag@gmail.com

Norfolk Tides 9, Charlotte Knights 8 (Gameday Box) (Statcast Box)

Charlotte belted 10 hits en route to a tough-luck loss against a talented young Tides team that continues to feed on inexperienced Knights pitching. Young righty Jonathan Cannon made his first start at the Triple-A level and surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits in 4 2⁄3 innings of work. He operated inside the zone with relative frequency, throwing 51 of his 81 total pitches for strikes while walking two. All in all, it was a serviceable debut for Cannon at the highest level of the Sox farm system. The bullpen went on to cough up five more earnies — including three from Fraser Ellard, who was saddled with the blown save.

Not to be overshadowed, Charlotte’s offense was firing on all cylinders, led by a four-hit performance from former major league backstop Carlos Pérez. Pérez, who was DFA’d by the organization on December 30, started at first base in this contest. He wasted no time announcing his presence.

Carlos Perez knocks in Hackenberg with this double. #Knights retake the lead. pic.twitter.com/cO7nET8dB4 — FutureSox (@FutureSox) April 5, 2024

Old friend Danny Mendick slugged his first homer of the season as part of a two-hit performance in front of the home faithful.

It's a DANNY



Danny Mendick with his first homer of 2024! pic.twitter.com/ni3JKfmrVB — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 5, 2024

Though he only had one hit to show for it, Rafael Ortega tore the cover off of the baseball in this one as well, notching a team-leading three hard-hit balls.

It remains to be seen if Charlotte’s pitching staff will be able to right the ship going forward. Admittedly, there are likely very few major league pitchers who would be able to completely subdue the likes of Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad, and the rest of this stacked Norfolk lineup. One thing that’s certain is that they will NOT be missed after they leave town.

Poll Who was Charlotte’s silver lining in the loss? Jonathan Cannon: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Carlos Pérez: 4-for-5, 2 2B, R, RBI

Danny Mendick: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Lane Ramsey: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K vote view results 0% Jonathan Cannon: 4 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

100% Carlos Pérez: 4-for-5, 2 2B, R, RBI (6 votes)

0% Danny Mendick: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI (0 votes)

0% Lane Ramsey: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now