Sharing Sox Podcast 125 — First look at the regular season

Sure, this White Sox season will be mostly gloom and doom, but SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, begin and end this session of Sharing Sox on high notes.

Early on, they rave about the brilliant performance so far of Garrett Crochet, and, as a grand finale, wander into the one great new addition to the Sox this year, an addition that singlehandedly raised the White Sox from the absolute bottom of the annual ESPN team watchability list. OK, it was only up to 29th place, but it was still an accomplishment, and a very tasty one at that.

In between, well, the mostly doom-and-gloom bit pretty much had to dominate, because that’s the reality. And looking at the Sox offense would make anyone doomier and gloomier, whether its being dead-last in team OBP or watching the team’s one star flail feebly at breaking pitches to the tune of a 50% strikeout rate.

Much other ground is covered, including the mysterious small-sample-size stats of MIchael Kopech and Deivi García, where two numbers in each case show wild divergence in evaluation, to the most recent Sox acquisition, which is a giant middle finger in the face to much of the remaining White Sox fan base.

Oh, yeah — there’s also a little chat about the recent vote in Kansas City, the A’s moving to Sacramento, and Jerry Reinsdorf’s current attempt to again rip off the people of Chicago and Illinois.

