The institutional idiocy of dropping José Rodríguez

Thursday's move requires some follow-up.

Oh, you think I’m gonna go off on bringing that guy back? Nah — although, I suppose this is related.

In order to clear space on the 40-man, the White Sox designated José Rodríguez for assignment. He’ll have to pass through waivers, and despite how decrepit the White Sox are and the general weakness of the organization as a whole, the middle infielder is unlikely to make it through and return to the White Sox.

And before a full case is presented here, early warning that words might need to be eaten. I suspect there is more to this DFA that meets the eye. Rodríguez was demoted out of major league camp pretty early in spring training (March 8), placing him fifth behind Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, Colson Montgomery and Lenyn Sosa among team shortstops and at best third behind Lopez and Sosa among second basemen in the organization. Some time after that, Popeye left the team to attend to a “family matter.” There’s a chance there’s more to the story, as in an even more curious move, Rodríguez was demoted to the Birmingham Barons roster on March 30.

While not fanning it into flames, there’s some smoke here. It’s not adding up.

There had better be an untold story here, because if not this is utterly asinine.



Easily five players in this weak organization you'd put through waivers before Popeye.



But even if we put aside the speculation that there’s “another” reason for José being demoted to Double-A, then waived off of the team, none of this adds up. On social media today, in addition to the many readers and peers in the White Sox world who agreed with the above sentiment, there was some push-back as well, with some comments along the lines of Rodríguez’s bat “not playing” and there being no purpose to holding onto a third-, fourth- or fifth-string player — particularly as ascending stars Jacob González and Brooks Baldwin are on their way up as well.

And there were there yahoos pointing out that the White Sox can get rid of MLB Pipeline’s No. 18 prospect (and No. 9 at South Side Sox) in exchange for a presumptive rotation piece in the majors this season.

But it doesn’t work that way. On the White Sox press release, sure, it reads that an utter dirtbag got signed on Thursday and to make room, Rodríguez was let go. But the decision isn’t who’s being brought into the org, it’s who is the first off of the 40-man. And therein lies the ludicrousness.

The White Sox, due to 60-day IL stints, actually have 45 players on the 40-man, 27 pitcher and 18 players. Beyond the goofiness of having both Martín Maldonado (current “starting catcher” on the big club) and Max Stassi (rehabbing in Charlotte after a year away from the game) in the catcher stable, there is no fat to trim among players (particularly if you figure a Robbie Grossman call-up sends Kevin Pillar packing).

On the pitching side, however, there are a number of arms off of the street — guys who at this point are a dime a dozen and easily risked with a move off of the 40-man onto waivers — who should be players deemed first off of the bus.

The White Sox purged quite a few lefties out of the organization (five, in fact) at the end of spring training, but Bailey Horn is nothing special despite the dearth. He runs a career 4.44 ERA out, and 4.58 in his only prior season of Triple-A play. He’s finished and closed games, but was an odd flip for turning-the-corner starter Matt Thompson back in March in the first place.

Dominic Leone had a dynamite 2021 for the Giants (1.51 ERA in 57 games) but has flagged badly in the three seasons since turning 30 (4.51 ERA, 5.55 FIP and a WHIP north of 1.5). He’s not likely to turn the corner with the White Sox this season, as his heavy (four game) use betrays utter ineffectiveness (2 1⁄3 innings, 11.57 ERA). Leone, unlike Horn who’s still on the right side of 30, is absolutely the definition of an expendable org arm you can risk waiving to let one of the other [checks notes] EIGHT relievers currently in the pen get some work.

Alex Speas intrigues, but the un-retired righty has yet to prove effectiveness at Triple-A or in the majors. With the White Sox this spring, he was wild (twice as many walks as Ks) and booted his clear path to the major league pen in the process. He’s been shelled badly in Charlotte in the early going. More upside than Leone if only due to age, but c’mon, there are Speases on the waiver wire every day of the season.

Bryan Shaw is Bryan Shaw. Not to pick on the guy, because at the very least he’s a helluva workhorse, but there is nothing he brings to the club beyond a willingness to pitch every single day of his life. Shaw is the epitome of an expendable arm.

Four names, two not even on the active White Sox roster and not getting particularly close, all absolutely interchangeable with 50 other pitchers in the back of MLB pen/cusp of majors/AAAA zone, all getting priority over a guy who just one season ago was a rising star in the organization in Rodríguez.

Popeye attracted attention a bit in the DSL in 2018 and tons more in 2019, when he absolutely MASHED Stateside in the Arizona Rookie League (31 RBIs in 44 games, .505 slugging/.834 OPS). He pumped that to .538/.919 in a short stint at Winston-Salem in 2021, playing four years younger than his peers. At age 21 in 2022 at Birmingham, still playing very young for level, Popeye started dead slow and then recovered to drive in 68, rally his OPS to .770, and steal 40-of-50 bases. Last year was his first setback season as a pro, struggling at a repeat of Birmingham as shortstop peer Lenyn Sosa soared toward Chicago on the depth chart; considerable swing-and-miss became a mark of his game (20 BBs, 108 Ks). Still, Rodríguez popped 21 homers, stole 31 bags, matriculated to Charlotte still very young for level, and even saw a mysterious week in the majors that involved seven days of riding the pine and seeing action in one game as a pinch-runner, scoring a run.

Yep, the White Sox Moonlight-Grahamed Popeye, giving him a week in the show but not a single at-bat.

The White Sox bringing in Shewmake (OK, cool, there’s some promise and sturdy D there) and Lopez (HUH?) as part of the Aaron Bummer deal plus signing DeJong because the White Sox wanted a keystone combo of Naperville Nicky and Antioch DeJong spelled worry for both Sosa and Rodríguez, who were then de facto dumped farther south on the depth chart. It would have taken Yermín Mercedeses springs for either Sosa or Rodríguez to have clawed their way onto the big club given the “IQ surge” those three middle infield acquisitions provided. But hey, GM Chris Getz was wetting himself over all the inherent grindyness, grindyness we see now helping pace the South Siders to a 1-5 start that’s only been outpaced for ineptitude by the storied 1970 season.

Rodríguez is 22 years old, at the doorstep (OK, it’s a steep flight of stairs) of the majors. Leone, Shaw, Horn, Speas are all empty-calorie arms, taking up space on the 40-man without merit or distinction.

Still not buying it? Well, in response to some of our SSS tweeting about the DFA, several White Sox minor-leaguers reached out to both defend Rodríguez and express befuddlement at how the system is being managed — and mind you, most of the minors haven’t even started play yet! A representative message from one player read, “This is crazy ... I don’t get it. I don’t get anything any more.” Most expressed frustration with leadership at the top of the system and concerns that things weren’t going to get any better under the GM Getz/Player Dev Paul Janish tandem.

It defies any sense that one of the few and rare players to scale the org ladder from DSL to majors — in a rapid five active seasons, by the way — is undeserving of higher regard and more careful handling than arms plucked off of the sushi train of waivers (Speas), bargain-basement vets whose pay is so low as to both an insult the concept of free agency and signify almost certain failure (Leone and Shaw, who holy crap the White Sox are somehow just paying 800k) and GM’s-bored-trade-flips (Horn).

Yes, this DFA charade was rightfully overshadowed by one of the most heinous players in the majors coming back to town and moving back into White Sox investing partner Ben Pogofsky’s party pad. But shuffling in right behind that insidiousness is the clown-car decision to boot Popeye.