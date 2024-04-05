2024 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Season Preview

Among all Chicago White Sox Minor League affiliates, the 2023 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers ultimately produced the best record, finishing with the second best record of the Carolina League South division at 67-64. The Ballers had a solid first half, finishing with a winning record at 35-30, but they fell off a bit in the second — struggling more on the road and coming in two games worse than .500, at 32-34.

There’s been quite a bit of movement within the White Sox affiliates, with several Kannapolis standouts from 2023 moving up to High-A Winston-Salem, but there’s still quite a few exciting players to keep an eye out for 2024 — with two blue chips arriving a bit late.

2024 Kannapolis Roster

Ballpark ✅

Uniforms ✅

The Opening Day Roster ✅!!!!!!



We'll see you Tuesday, April 9th for Opening Day, here at Atrium Health Ballpark!



— Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) April 3, 2024

2024 Pitching Overview

Of the top 31 White Sox prospects, the only player on the list that is suiting up for the Cannon Ballers this year is MLB’s No. 25 White Sox prospect (and No. 20 at South Side Sox), RHSP Seth Keener. After being selected in the third round of the 2023 draft after a stellar season at Wake Forest, he was assigned to the ACL White Sox where he threw six innings in four outings — a mixture of starting and relieving. In those six innings, he gave up just two hits and one run to top off a 1.50 ERA, and missed plenty of bats with seven strikeouts and an opponent BA of just .100.

Keener moved up to Kannapolis later in the season where he started three more games and another 6 1⁄3 innings, but he struggled a bit more after moving up, giving up nine hits and five runs. He struck out another seven batters, but the 7.11 ERA doesn’t have much to show for it. He used his slider a decent amount in these outings, and also has a fastball and changeup in his arsenal, but he still needs some work to refine his control and command.

Keener gets the ball on Opening Night to start the CBs season on Friday.

Aldrin Batista is another right-handed pitcher to watch this year. After a successful year in the ACL league for the Dodgers, he was traded to the White Sox in August and was assigned Low-A ball in Kannapolis. In 39 innings for the ACL Dodgers he had a more-than-serviceable 3.59 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP, and he continued to thrive once he was flipped to the White Sox. He made five starts in Kannapolis (23 2⁄3 innings), and produced an impressive 2.66 ERA and improved to a 1.06 WHIP. He could certainly be a key for the Ballers this year to bolster the starting rotation.

Aldrin Batista with the G1 Thursday start. He goes 5 solid innings allowing 2H and a BB. He strikes out 5 on 43/64. #Ballers #WhiteSox

Jake Peppers is another righthander who will be one to keep an eye on this year. Drafted as the 269th overall pick in 2023 from Jacksonville State, he comes to the White Sox with a solid fastball and slider which helped lead him to 143 strikeouts in his 140 innings in college. His fastball typically sits around 93-95 mph, but has topped out at 98, and it will be interesting to see if the average speed goes up as he grows more into his frame.

Alongside Keener, Batista, and Peppers, the Ballers will have 14 more prospects taking the mound this year, including Nick Altermatt, Frankeli Arias, Jake Bockenstedt, Bryce Collins, Christian Edwards, Lucas Gordon, Drew McDaniel, Mark McLaughlin, Jesus Mendez, Billy Seidl, Emerson Talavera, Tommy Vail, Manuel Veloz, and Garrett Wright. Collins and Vail are very recent additions, signed as undrafted free agents just this month.

2024 Position Players Overview

Edrick Felix is a middle infield prospect selected as the 419th pick in the 2023 draft from Florida Gulf Coast University. Playing for the ACL White Sox last year, he broke out spectacularly with a .409 BA and a prime 1.263 OPS, certainly showcasing his power and earning a promotion to Kannapolis towards the end of the season. In 44 at-bats for the Ballers, he struggled to adjust, slashing .227/.292/.364, but hopefully he can settle in this year to fine-tune his mechanics and get back to smashing extra-base-hits.

what a year for @FGCU_Baseball 2B Edrick Felix. 19 HR in junior college in '22, now 20 HR in '23 for an FGCU team that is leading D-I in HRs with 105 thru 43 G



Felix now up to .398/.483/.864 w/ 41 XBHs (most in D-I) - intriguing '23 Draft name to watch

Rikuu Nishida was drafted by the White Sox in the 11th round, but comes with great positional flexibility, being able to play both outfield and infield, but likely focusing more in his declared draft position in the outfield as he begins his first full pro season. He has elite bat-to-ball talent and his speed on the base paths can be lethal to teams that aren’t prepared, stealing six bases in eight attempts last year. He is much more prone to hitting ground balls, but still finds ways to get on base.

The craziest thing about Rikuu Nishida’s (@A5D0l) HR wasn’t the oppo power, it was the fact it was hit with a wood bat…



Rikuu prefers hitting with wood and after finding out it was legal he made the switch back to wood!



— Nick Johnson (@nicholasmilo) March 6, 2023

Ronny Hernandez is a young Venezuelan catching prospect that began his MLB career in the DSL in 2022, where he posted impressive defensive numbers with a 51% caught-stealing rate, more than 20% higher than the DSL average. After moving up to the ACL White Sox in 2023, he posted an impressive slash line of .338/.430/.493, however his caught-stealing rate took a hit. He is a true find and is the prospect most worthy of your attention even after ...

George Wolkow and Ryan Burrowes arrive. Wolkow, the Chicagoland native seemingly destined to star in right field for the club, is sticking around a little bit longer at Camelback Ranch, for some additional one-on-one work and perhaps by design to shorten his season. Burrowes, a high-IQ multi-tool talent, was hit in the hand by a pitch in Arizona play and might not be ready until the start of May.

The rest of the roster:

Catchers: Juan Gonzalez, Luis Pineda

Infielders: Arxy Hernández, Mikey Kane, Javier Mora, Wilber Sánchez.

Outfielders: Alvaro Agüero, Albertson Asigen, Caden Connor, Matt Hogan

2024 Coaching Overview

Pat Leyland returns as the manager for the Cannon Ballers in 2024, his fourth season within the White Sox organization. He previously managed the ACL White Sox before taking over the Ballers in 2023. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers before ending up with the White Sox organization and is the son of Hall-of-Fame manager Jim.

Charlie Romero has been in the same role as hitting coach since 2021, and considering the strong offense on the Ballers last year, it’s likely why he remains in charge. Kannapolis was second in the league for home runs with 95, as well as boasting the third-highest OPS. We hope to continue to see consistent player development at the plate.

My favorite coaching story thus far though is bench coach Daniel Millwee, who actually played for the Cannon Ballers before retiring this February to join the team as the bench coach. One can likely assume he is a great clubhouse presence, immediately being hired by the team!

There’s plenty of excitement for the Cannon Ballers this year, creating opportunities to develop these players further and improve the White Sox farm system. We’ll have to stay tuned with our friends down in Kannapolis, especially with all the fresh young talent.