Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 50 — 2024 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Season Preview

Unfortunately we ended up skipping Winston-Salem on the podcast dial, forever creating a phantom Podcast 49, but now it’s time for a look at the Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Brett Ballantini welcomes in play-by-play broadcaster and Kanny jack-of-all-trades Dan Helotie in to talk about stars past and future, as well as the beautiful and still pretty-new ballpark there:

Our 2023 review notes ... you may want to be sitting down for this ... there was a White Sox affiliate with a winning record ... the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers!

Sure, let’s start with a player NOT on the Cannon Ballers any longer, Noah Schultz

And one more, Colson Montgomery!

Chat of a few players who will be with the CBs on Opening Day or soon thereafter: Ryan Burrowes, Ronny Hernandez and George Wolkow

And one more might not be: Eddie Park

The curious case of player-turned-bench coach, Daniel Millwee, and what he brings to the roster under manager Pat Leyland

Gorgeous Atrium Health Ballpark, now in its fourth year, including the robust build-up in downtown Kannapolis

Interests and promotions for the new season

Follow Dan Helotie on Twitter @Dan_Helotie, the Cannon Ballers @KCannonBallers, and find tickets to an upcoming Cannon Ballers game by clicking this link.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.