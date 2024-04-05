 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 50 — 2024 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Season Preview

Brett Ballantini welcomes jack-of-all-trades and Kanny PBP guy Dan Helotie in to discuss the upcoming Low-A season, and the talent passed through and still to come

By Brett Ballantini
Brett Ballantini started at South Side Sox in 2018 after 20 years of writing on basketball, baseball and hockey, including time on the Blackhawks and White Sox beats. Follow him on Twitter @BrettBallantini and email your site feedback to brettballantini@yahoo.com

Unfortunately we ended up skipping Winston-Salem on the podcast dial, forever creating a phantom Podcast 49, but now it’s time for a look at the Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Brett Ballantini welcomes in play-by-play broadcaster and Kanny jack-of-all-trades Dan Helotie in to talk about stars past and future, as well as the beautiful and still pretty-new ballpark there:

  • Our 2023 review notes ... you may want to be sitting down for this ... there was a White Sox affiliate with a winning record ... the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers!
  • Sure, let’s start with a player NOT on the Cannon Ballers any longer, Noah Schultz
  • And one more, Colson Montgomery!
  • Chat of a few players who will be with the CBs on Opening Day or soon thereafter: Ryan Burrowes, Ronny Hernandez and George Wolkow
  • And one more might not be: Eddie Park
  • The curious case of player-turned-bench coach, Daniel Millwee, and what he brings to the roster under manager Pat Leyland
  • Gorgeous Atrium Health Ballpark, now in its fourth year, including the robust build-up in downtown Kannapolis
  • Interests and promotions for the new season

Follow Dan Helotie on Twitter @Dan_Helotie, the Cannon Ballers @KCannonBallers, and find tickets to an upcoming Cannon Ballers game by clicking this link.

