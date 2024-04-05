 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: White Sox at Kansas City

The old Royals vs. the new Royals

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals
Andrew Benintendi [sliding], giving us absolutely nothing.
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images
Tonight is game two of four at Kauffman Stadium. Last night the White Sox were depantsed by the Royals in a brutal 10-1 game. I could lie to you and say the team is ready to even the series, but I won’t. The lineup is sad and Erick Fedde’s pitching is still an enigma with a 3.86 ERA.

You might notice a new name on the roster for right field. Before tonight’s game the White Sox announced a few moves. Eloy Jiménez was finally placed on the injured list after Pedro Grifol wasted his breath going on about how “there’s a really good chance” and how it’s “day-to-day” and more of that managerial word salad the managers and front office try to serve us. Call me crazy, but I think I would’ve put him on the IL sooner instead of keeping the team a man down, but that’s why I don’t make the big bucks.

Brady Singer is on the bump tonight for the Royals with a win already under his belt.

You can catch the action, if you so choose, on NBC Chicago or ESPN Chicago 1000 AM. I’ll be back with your recap.

