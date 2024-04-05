Share All sharing options for: Royals 2, White Sox 1: How bad can it get?

Another humiliating loss is in the books for the White Sox. The game remained 1-1 until the eighth inning when the Royals moved ahead.

What happened next? Pain. But we’ll get to that later.

The Royals struck first when Salvador Pérez doubled to center to send Vinnie Pasquantino home in the bottom of the first. Gavin Sheets answered back in the top of the second, justifying his presence on the roster, or something, with a solo homer to tie the game.

Gavin Sheets ties it up for the @WhiteSox! pic.twitter.com/ix7Fz4rmqb — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2024

Luis Robert Jr. made an incredible catch in the fifth to keep fellow superstar Bobby Witt Jr., who has started the season on fire, from a solo homer.

Meanwhile the White Sox were taking F.A.S.T. too literally, burning through at-bats like they had a plane to catch. The top of the sixth took two whole minutes. If swinging early led to hits, OK, but Chicago was hitless after Sheets’ round-tripper.

Nicky-Maldonado-Benny



First time up: 8 pitch inning

Second time up: 6 pitch inning



This is not good. — Brett (@brett_haffner) April 6, 2024

Erick Fedde and Brady Singer were both great through five. Fedde was pulled after 6 1⁄3 innings after allowing a hit and giving up a walk. He ended his outing with six hits, one run, two walks, and four strikeouts.

John Brebbia came in for Fedde but didn’t last long after an awkward toss to tag Salvador Pérez out at home. He left with right calf soreness. Steven Wilson had to quickly warm up and come out with two on and two outs. Wilson escaped the jam with a fastball on Hunter Renfroe for strike three, ending the inning and stranding two.

The seventh inning finally gave us some hits! Yoán Moncada singled (but was soon out at second) and Robert singled right after, causing the KC bullpen to stir and Singer to give up the ball. Andrew Vaughn walked, leaving it up to new call-up Robbie Grossman to keep the inning going with two on and two outs. It didn’t work.

Through their 7th game, the White Sox are currently averaging 1.85 runs per game and 5 hits per game.



He Getz us. — Cheapseatspod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 6, 2024

After a very long eighth inning, Michael Kopech finally managed to strike out three, but not without a walk and an RBI double to break the 1-1 tie. He touched 99 mph but took 31 pitches to get three outs.

Robert smacked a double in the ninth but pulled up limping into second base, and was escorted off the field.

At this moment, I thought about slamming my laptop shut.

Knights just pulled Oscar Colas from the game T9. With Luis Robert coming out of the game, this could be a direct result. Mark Payton replaced Colas.@SouthSideSox — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) April 6, 2024

But if I had, I would have missed the game-ending double play courtesy of Andrew Vaughn. The White Sox scored just one run, with a pathetic four hits.

