Reinsdorf to White Sox fans — F.U.

It sure seems like it’s not enough for Jerry Reinsdorf to show his disdain for fans by putting a godawful product on the field. He has to lift his middle finger in a multitude of ways.

Reinsdorf’s unremitting greed has long been recognized, but greed’s not an unusual trait for a billionaire. That his life is devoted to dodging taxes above all else (perfectly legally, of course) has long been clear. But recent actions seem to have gone beyond those things, into the realm of spitting in the face of fans just for the joy of it, and daring them to do anything about it.

There was the bizarre hiring of Tony La Russa, apparently behind the backs of Rick Hahn and Ken Williams. There was replacing La Russa with someone even worse, as if to say, “You don’t like my buddy on the job? Then stick this where the sun doesn’t shine.”

There was the way Hahn and Williams were kept in charge for years beyond the time they proved incompetent. There was replacing them not with someone with baseball skills, but with a man who had long shown to be a total failure at player development.

There was the creation of an organizational culture that blamed the fans for its own failures, as Reinsdorf seemed to believe he deserved total fealty from people who weren’t being paid to affix their lips to his keister. The control freak couldn’t, and can’t, stand not to be in control.

Then came this year.

The first big middle finger in the face was not just to White Sox fans, but to all the citizens of Chicago and Illinois: The ongoing, audacious attempt at a second hauling off of the public treasury, this time to replace the stadium that he got his first huge haul for. A few hundred million dollars that could be better put to use for things like schools and police and fixing potholes and replacing old pipes? A billion? Two billion?

Why not? The sky’s the limit when you’re as grasping as Reinsdorf is. He may not have success getting into the state’s pockets, because we have a governor who’s also a billionaire and not impressed with wealth. But the mayor of Chicago is so far playing the role of useful idiot, so hang on to your wallets.

(A referendum this week in Kansas City had 60% of voters opposing public funding for a new stadium for the Royals. If a referendum on feeding Reinsdorf’s pockets and ego were held in Chicago, the smart bet would be taking the under on 20% support.)

The hoopla over the outrageous ask has been dying down — not a good sign because it probably means behind-the-scenes finagling either legal or extralegal is underway. But that means no visible middle finger to the fans and citizenry, so it was time to up the ante ... enter Mike Clevinger. For the second time, no less.

When Hahn signed Clevinger after the 2022 season it was bad enough. Forget Olivia Finestead, whose case Hahn claimed not to be familiar with. Going back to what Clevinger did in Cleveland — violating COVID protocols, then lying about it and hanging around a team that had both a player and their manager dealing with cancer — should have made it clear what kind of lowlife he is.

Even more telling was the fact Clevinger’s teammates said, “either he goes or we go,” something that they could actually threaten in 2020. It’s not usual for team members to turn on one of their own — the default is to be overly protective. That his teammates spoke up as they did is a pretty good indication of how hated Clevinger was even before that incident.

So Cleveland shipped him off to the Padres, who made no effort to keep him after the 2022 season. Enter Hahn, and a great big paycheck no other team was interested in providing. Then came the revelations from Finestead, including a very long radio interview in which she seemed calm, precise, and even forgiving to a degree, saying she didn’t really want Clevinger suspended because (very honest, this) her baby ate because of his paycheck.

MLB chose not to take punitive action, which the misogynistic have chosen to interpret as exoneration — which it most definitely is not, because the outcome was for Clevinger to agree to anger management and drug therapy — what Finestead asked for.

Of course, to prove he’d learned a lesson, the lowlife used “Gold Digger” as walk-up music until that was put to a halt after one start, and also loudly and publicly threatened to sue a radio station for having the audacity to allow Finestead to give her side of the story of domestic violence and child abuse.

Hahn said there were “maturity issues.” No, Rick — there are a**hole issues.

The terrible 2023 season ensued, unspecified “clubhouse issues” were mentioned repeatedly, and a large and important segment of the fan base was turned off completely. In the end, Clevinger believed a big payday was out there for him, refused his player option, and departed to free agency.

Good riddance. Don’t slam the door on the way out and all that.

Good riddance until this week, when Chris Getz, proving he’s just as stupid as he sounds in interviews, decided to give his own middle finger to Sox fans by bringing Clevinger back, for no good reason at all.

At least last year there was a thought the team would be competitive, and an added starting pitcher could help them win the division. This year, what difference can he possibly make? The Sox only lose 102 games instead of 105? The only difference will be an even more drastic drop in attendance and in people who give a damn about this team.

When Getz was appointed, there was some blather about him having a free hand, but anyone who has paid attention for the last 43 years knows that under Jerry Reinsdorf there is no such thing as a free hand. We’ll probably never know whether signing Clevinger was Reinsdorf’s idea, but he sure as hell had to sign off on it.

All 29 other teams took a pass on Clevinger at the trade deadline last year, and all 29 took a pass on signing such a piece of moral garbage this offseason. But the White Sox? Hey, fans — you want morals? You want ethics? You want concern about your feelings? Well, F.U.!

So here we are, grasping hands in our pockets, middle fingers in our faces.

There seems to be no feeling in the White Sox organization that fans are part of a team, let along the most important part. You can replace players. You can replace managers. You can replace the front office. You can (we fervently hope) replace the owners. But once they’re gone, you can’t replace the fans.

Sure, we fans can be crabby or pushy, and we’re often know-it-alls. We may have expectations the powers-that-be can’t or won’t meet. But without us, the whole operation is like that famous tree that falls in the forest with no one around.

Maybe it’s time we send the middle finger the other direction.