Royals 3, White Sox 0: It was boring, until it wasn’t

If you couldn’t gather in the gamethread, the energy that I have for this team is in the basement. Which is why I spent the first six innings of today’s game both watching the game and playing a video game with a friend. I looked up after an hour and fifteen minutes to realize that six innings had passed and nothing had really happened.

Which begs the question, do these teams have good pitching, or is it just subpar offense? I will let you form your own opinion on that. Here are the highlights of the game before the Kansas City offense decided it was time to flex on Chris Flexen (ha ha, get?).

Threats started for the Royals in the bottom of the first inning with runners on first and second and no outs. A line out followed by a double play saved the starting pitcher from first-inning embarrassment.

The White Sox tried really hard in the top of the third to get something going when Lenyn Sosa, fresh up from Triple-A, led off with a single. Dominic Fletcher decided to end the fun by grounding into the team’s sixth double play in just two games. Martín Maldonado ended the inning with a fly out.

Kansas City thought they might be able to put something together in the bottom of the fifth inning with runners on first and second and one out. That was until Flexen caught Nelson Velázquez sleeping and picked him off at second to get the second out. The righty ended the inning one pitch later, striking out Garrett Hampson. (I have no idea who these Royals are.)



Back to the White Sox trying to score. Maldonado doubled with one out in the top of the sixth. Andrew Benintendi even got him to third base, where Maldonado would be stranded after Yoán Moncada struck out out swinging to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Benintendi made a nice catch in left field to get the first out. It was then that Steve Stone mentioned the Royals did outfield drills with tennis balls during pregame warmups to prepare for the wind that would play a factor in today’s game.

I have two questions. Why are we talking about effective drills the opponent is doing? And why are the White Sox not also doing effective drills to prepare for a windy game?

ANYWAYS, Flexen got a quick two outs before Bobby Witt Jr. singled and got to second on a passed ball. Vinny Pasquantino ended the inning popping out to Moncada in foul territory and leaving the game scoreless through six.

OK, now that you are caught up with the first six-and-a-half innings, please buckle up for today’s Chicago breakdown.

Flexen appeared to be cruising, right? Bring him out for the seventh inning. Why not? What could possibly go wrong? Salvador Pérez singled to get the inning going on a long fly ball to left field. The ball actually bounced off of the wall but Benintendi was well-positioned, and well, Salvy is old. This is when I just have to laugh, because the next at-bat by MJ Melendez resulted in a deep fly ball to center field ... that Dominic Fletcher helped over the fence for a two-run home run.



A one-out walk would end Flexen’s day, as he surrendered the game to Jordan Leasure. The rookie would load the bases with just one out, and because the White Sox are the White Sox, a pop up to short right field bounced off of Sosa’s glove and let a third K.C. run cross the plate. Leasure left the game to Tanner Banks after he got only one out. Banks would strike out Pasquantino to end the inning.

Do you think the White Sox scored after a leadoff double in the eighth inning by Paul DeJong? You would be correct if you answered no.

They also failed to get anything going in the ninth inning. Armpit farts to the South Siders.

The White Sox have fallen to 1-7, and it is not going to get much better from here. If you would like to find a bright side to this game, that would be Chris Flexen. The righthander went 6 1⁄3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits, walking two, striking out four, and deserving much better.

Can the White Sox avoid their second ALC sweep of the season? Tune in tomorrow to find out, Hannah LaMotta will be taking the vitals of the White Sox again with her Sunday coverage.

Poll Who was the MVP of another abysmal loss? Chris Flexen: 6 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 6H, 2 BB, 4 K, HR, 54-of-77 strikes, pickoff at 2B, LOSS

Tanner Banks: IP, H, 2 K, 12-of-18 strikes

Paul DeJong: 1-for-3, 2B vote view results 0% Chris Flexen: 6 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 6H, 2 BB, 4 K, HR, 54-of-77 strikes, pickoff at 2B, LOSS (0 votes)

0% Tanner Banks: IP, H, 2 K, 12-of-18 strikes (0 votes)

0% Paul DeJong: 1-for-3, 2B (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now