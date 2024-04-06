White Sox Minor League Update: April 6, 2024

Norfolk Tides 13, Charlotte Knights 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

Just 10 days ago, one of my questions to our Charlotte feet-on-the-ground analyst Jonathan Lee involved the Knights rolling out a REAL pitching rotation this season. And while in my mind that question was asked with still-injured plums like Davis Martin and Sean Burke in the mix, let’s review how things have gone through eight games:

SP1 Jake Woodford 2 GS, 16.88 ERA, 2.439 WHIP

2 GS, 16.88 ERA, 2.439 WHIP SP2 Jared Shuster 1 GS, 15.75 ERA, 1.750 WHIP, scratched from his April 6 start due to possible abject terror and had the start forced on now-we-know-what-the-White-Sox-think-of-you High-A starter José Ramírez , who now holds a 15.43 ERA and 2.575 WHIP

1 GS, 15.75 ERA, 1.750 WHIP, scratched from his April 6 start due to possible abject terror and had the start forced on now-we-know-what-the-White-Sox-think-of-you High-A starter , who now holds a 15.43 ERA and 2.575 WHIP SP3 Chad Kuhl 1 GS, 0.00 ERA, 1.333 WHIP, threw three innings

1 GS, 0.00 ERA, 1.333 WHIP, threw three innings SP4 Johan Dominguez 1 GS, 7.20 ERA, 1.400 WHIP

1 GS, 7.20 ERA, 1.400 WHIP SP5 Jonathan Cannon 1 GS, 5.79 ERA, 1.499 WHIP

1 GS, 5.79 ERA, 1.499 WHIP Also note: SP Nick Nastrini made the fifth start of the Knights season, was flown in from Arizona to make it, apparently was ill, and may or may not still be called up as the fifth starter for the White Sox based on his spring training work. He holds a 12.00 ERA and 3.000 WHIP

And yes, we can caveat all we want about five of the year’s eight games being played against the juggernaut Norfolk Tides, but last night Danny Mendick pitched an inning and “mowed down” the top of that blue-chip order ... come to think of it, Mendick carries just an 18.00 ERA (better than 40-man roster members Prelander Berroa and Bailey Horn), so he could be in line for a Sunday start if Kuhl or Dominguez get a little frightened by having to face Holliday, Norby, Mayo et. al.

Anyhow, point made, the Knights got crushed again, poor Ramírez was nudged out to slaughter and has bruises on his knocked knees to prove it (two hit batsmen, wild pitch, 28-of-62 strikes, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria).

How foolish of I to think the Knights would run a real rotation out this season.

But, credit due, Charlotte couldn’t really lose tonight, playing the game in uniforms honoring the Negro League Charlotte Black Hornets. No action shots from the game, as Knights photog Laura Wolff was covering soccer for the night, but boy these are sweet, and a wonderful tribute. Well done, Charlotte!

Finally, some roster moves in Charlotte: MLB veteran Angelo Castellano moved up to the Knights from Double-A after Lenyn Sosa was promoted to Chicago; Chase Plymell jumped in the pickup and headed back to Winston-Salem, with Ramírez taking his place; Wynton Bernard went on the Developmental List as another sacrificial lamb arm, Manuel Veloz, got the call up from Kannapolis.

Poll Who was the MVP of another doleful drubbing in Charlotte? Danny Mendick: 1-for-3, 2B, R, 1 hard hit, K, nine innings at 2B despite arm sore from his 37 mph hurling on Friday night

Zach DeLoach: 1-for-3, 1 hard hit, K, LF assist at home plate

Lane Ramsey: IP, H, BB, K

Poll Who was the Cold Cat of another doleful drubbing in Charlotte? Colson Montgomery: 0-for-4, 3 K

Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, RBI, K

Chuckie Robinson: 0-for-3, K, 0-for-1 CS

Mark Payton: 0-for-3, K, GIDP

José Ramírez: 2 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, HR, WP, 2 HB, 28-of-62 strikes, LOSS

Manuel Veloz: 2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 58 pitches to get six outs

Aaron McGarity: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 K, HR

Bailey Horn: IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR, 12-of-27 strikes

Birmingham Barons 5, Chattanooga Lookouts 2 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

It did seem a shocker that Jairo Iriarte would be placed in Triple-A after scant experience with San Diego’s Double-A club in 2023, but hey, that underscores the difference between the two systems. But then again, no, Iriarte was demoted (or, re-placed) at Birmingham once the Barons roster was unveiled, and all seemed a little more right with the world.

More so after Iriarte dominated in his first White Sox system start, throwing four scoreless to pace a victory. The righthander needed 73 tosses to get those 12 outs and was thus denied a chance to earn the win, but hey, no complaints; if the Barons take the Southern League this year, we’ll pen a thank-you to the Padres for Drew Thorpe and Iriarte.

At the plate, it was the Terrell Tatum (1-for-2, 2 R, 2 SB, 2 BB) and Edgar Quero (1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, SF) show.

No video highlights, but we did get a handshake line from Bham:

FINAL | Birmingham 5, Chattanooga 2

Edgar Quero with a big 2-run home run. Starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte going four innings giving up only four hits, two walks, no runs with four strikeouts. Barons improve to 2-0 on the season. pic.twitter.com/yDHmgWXQfr — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) April 7, 2024

Poll Who was the MVP for the 2-0 Birmingham Barons? Jairo Iriarte: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K, WP, HB, 25.0% WPA

Edgar Quero: 1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, SF, K, PB, 16.0% WPA

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB

Jared Kelley: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, BB, 2 K, WIN

Adisyn Coffey: 2 IP, H, 3 K, HOLD

Alsander Womack: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB, CS

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the 2-0 Birmingham Barons? Wilfred Veras: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K, CS

Jacob Burke: 0-for-3, K

Michael Turner: 0-for-3

Winston-Salem Dash 9, Asheville Tourists 3 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

I mean, what else do you need to know but Saturday was Noah Schultz Day?

Filthy. 4th strikeout for Schultz. pic.twitter.com/i2mGElnawd — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) April 6, 2024

Schultz, beginning his first true starter season (2023 saw a safety-belt 10 starts/27 innings), seems to be targeting Birmingham as where he’ll end it, utterly dominating the Tourists on Saturday just as ferociously as he did Low-A rivals a year ago. The jump-center southpaw went four innings with 10 strikeouts (quick math, that means fielders got to record outs twice behind him). Not sure what the pitch count limit is going to be for Schultz, but he only got 54 tosses in tonight and thus fell short of an earned victory after leaving the game with a 5-0 lead.

The bottom or the Dash order did all of the damage in leading to nine runs, with Shawn Goosenberg, Taishi Nakawake and Chris Lanzilli combining to go 8-of-13 with seven runs scored, seven RBIs, three steals, a walk, a double and two homers.

Poll Does Noah Schultz actually have competition for Dash MVP tonight? Noah Schultz: 4 IP, 2 H, 10 K, 40-of-54 strikes, 14.3% WPA

Shawn Goosenberg: 3-for-5, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2B, HR, K, 2 SB, 20.7% WPA

Taishi Nakawake: 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI

Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, SB. 11.8% WPA

Colby Smelley: 1-for-3, 2 R, 3B, 2 BB, K, 1-for-2 CS

Jordan Sprinke: 2-for-5, BB, K, SB

Garrett Schoenle: 2 IP, 2 BB, 6 K, WP, 22-if-35 strikes, WIN

Poll Big win for the Dash, but there's always a Cold Cat. Samuel Zavala: 0-for-6, 3 K

Loidel Chapelli: 0-for-5, 5 K

Jacob González: 0-for-3, BB

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6, Charleston RiverDogs 4 (10 innings) (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

This ridiculous win was a 1-0 CBs lead for eight innings, before a finishing punch of three in the top of the ninth was offset by Charleston rallying for four of their own to force extras. Starter Lucas Gordon was BOSS for five hitless and scoreless innings, while erstwhile game finisher Jesus Mendez was not (four runs on five hits and a walk).

Whoops, buried the lede, Rikuu Nishida was 5-for-5 with four singles and double. Oh, and he added a walk for a perfect 6-for-6.

Rikuu Nishida: first career 5-hit game

Lucas Gordon: 5 no-hit IP, 7 K's (career-high)@whitesox 2023 draftees duo had a dynamic night for the @Kcannonballers: pic.twitter.com/f9bp269hau — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 7, 2024

Poll It's a two-player race, but humor us and look and the full ballot for Kannapolis MVP. Lucas Gordon: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 30.2% WPA, WIN

Rikuu Nishida: 5-for-5, 2B, BB, 2 R, CS, 19.5% WPA

Caden Connor: 1-for-5, 2B, R, 4 RBI, SF, K, RF assist at 2B

Bryce Collins: 2 IP, H, 3 K, 20-of-31 strikes, HOLD in professional debut

Garrett Wright: IP, K, SAVE in professional debut

Albertson Asigen: 2-for-5, R, BB, K, CS

