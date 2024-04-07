South Side Sox Player of the Week (March 28-April 3): Garrett Crochet

As hard as it is to watch the White Sox in 2024, there’s been one bright spot, every five games.

The unexpected ascendance of Garrett Crochet — on NO PLANET did anyone think he’d be the best starter in baseball through two turns — has been the solitary triumph for a moribund White Sox team.

Crochet is tied for tops in the majors among starters (with Oakland A’s starter Paul Blackburn, take that all you clown teams actually trying to compete this season!) with 0.9 WAR. He’s also third in K/BB (16.000), tied for third in BB/9 (0.692), tied for fourth in Ks (16), eighth in WHIP (0.692) and ninth in FIP (1.97). He’s already accumulated half of his career WAR pre-2024 — in two games!

But more astounding than the execution is the strength. Crochet had 12 starts in his career — and that’s back to Little League, not cherrypicking pros or college — heading into 2024. He didn’t even start in high school! And yet he’s put up two efficient games, totaling 13 innings and 48 batters faced. Again, no one had any right to expect this sort of adjustment from a young player still stretching out from TJS two years back.

So, thank you, Garrett Crochet, for providing the only light of this early season. Godspeed in your attempt to rise above the institutional mediocrity that surrounds you.

2024 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Eloy Jiménez (February 23-March 2)

Eloy Jiménez (March 3-11)

Chuckie Robinson (March 12-19)

Michael Soroka (March 20-27)

Garrett Crochet (March 28-April 3)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Garrett Crochet (32.0)

Michael Soroka (20.4)

Eloy Jiménez (17.9)

Korey Lee (14.8)

Michael Kopech (12.4)

Paul DeJong (10.2)

Jonathan Cannon (9.7)

Erick Fedde (8.4)

Deivi García (7.9)

Gavin Sheets (7.6)

Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Dominic Fletcher (-17.0)

Luis Robert Jr. (-16.7)

Bryan Shaw (-16.5)

Touki Toussaint (-14.7)

Yoán Moncada (-12.0)

Andrew Vaughn (-10.1)

Dominic Leone (-10.0)

Pretty Much the Entire White Sox Team (-7.5)

Colson Montgomery (-6.1)

Jake Woodford (-5.6)

On the strength of two starts/two MVP ballots where he took nearly all of the votes, Garrett Crochet made a near-impossible (and probable record for a pitcher) leap in the poll — 17.6 points. Meanwhile our 2023 MVP Luis Robert Jr. has had such a bad spring and early season (and now, injured, perhaps for months) he’s crept within 0.3 of Cold Cat champ.

Writer Standings

If you’re Hannah LaMotta, you might be bummed you’ve started the season 0-5 — at least until realizing that the top mark is a .500 record, and probably soon to be a losing one.