Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

Usually I’d say Happy Sunday, but there doesn’t seem much to be happy about. Yes, we’ve already reached that point in early April. The Chicago White Sox will play the final game of this four-game set against the Kansas City Royals, and will try and avoid a sweep with a win. The only possible reason that can happen is because Garrett Crochet is on the mound, as he has become a much-watch pitcher.

Other than that, not much is worth talking about, except for the bad news for Luis Robert Jr.

From @BNightengale this morning who says the #WhiteSox are preparing for Luis Robert, Jr. to be out 'for months.'



Not good.

Bob Nightengale reported on the fact that Robert does have a Grade 2 hip flexor injury, which is at least better than the Grade 3 (complete tear) he suffered in 2021 that caused him to miss three months. Either way, who knows if Nightengale will be right but worst case scenario could be a big chunk of the season. I don’t know why Tommy Pham isn’t already signed (well, it’s because we don’t do things that make sense) but that could be a smart decision even for when Robert Jr. returns.

Let’s just hope La Pantera can have a quick recovery and be back soon, because this team is close to unwatchable without him in the lineup.

Crochet has had an outstanding start to the season after transitioning into a starter role, and hopefully he can continue that this afternoon. He has 16 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched, and locked down a stacked Atlanta Braves lineup his last time out to help the South Siders secure their first (and only) win of the season thus far. He uses a mix of four pitches: fastball, slider, cutter, and changeup. The biggest chance we have to see a win is when he is on the mound, so at least there is that.

Alec Marsh is the starter for the Royals. He was drafted by the Royals in 2019, making his MLB debut last June. He had a fantastic start to the year, going seven innings with two hits and one run against the Baltimore Orioles, and fans seem to be excited about his potential. The Royals rotation has been nothing short of impressive to start the season, and he is one of the reasons why. The 25-year-old righty uses a mix of five pitches, including a changeup, sweeper, fastball, slider, and sinker.

Crochet on the bump in today's series finale

Robbie Grossman is your leadoff hitter in the year 2024 and and in the middle of what should be the Chicago White Sox contention window. Andrew Benintendi gets the bump way down in the lineup after an unwatchable beginning to his season. This is the look of an offense that is desperately just trying to string enough together to get a run or two and rely on the pitching to do the rest.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Alec Marsh this afternoon as we look to sweep the White Sox.

Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT on NBCSCHI and ESPN1000.