Share All sharing options for: Royals 5, White Sox 3: We may never win again

Go figure, on a day where the offense finally decided to (barely) wake up, the pitching and defense was the problem.

The Chicago White Sox blew their second three-run lead of the season, this one contributing to a four-game sweep by the Kansas City Royals. If we thought the season couldn’t start off worse, well, the White Sox keep showing us new ways to make baseball less enjoyable.

At least the team scored today, as Andrew Benintendi drew a walk to start the fourth inning and Dominic Fletcher doubled to drive him in.



Benny ended up on third on the throw home, and Braden Shewmake had a sacrifice fly to drive him in.



With two outs in the fifth inning, Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn had back-to-back singles to allow Benintendi to hit one of his own and drive in another run.



At 3-0, things were looking promising.

Garrett Crochet rolled into the bottom of the fifth inning before giving up a hit, but Nelson Velásquez started off the inning on base and Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run to quickly cut the lead to 3-2. From there, it was pretty obvious what was going to happen.

Crochet had another successful outing, although this time a bit shorter, going five innings with three hits, two runs, and five strikeouts. His ERA “jumps” to 2.00.



The lead would be in the hands of bullpen the rest of the way. Could they just be reliable for one game? Could Pedro Grifol manage it right to get the win?

Spoiler alert: no.

After a clean sixth inning for Steven Wilson, Grifol employed the quick hook. Deivi García started the bullpen meltdown in the bottom of the seventh starting off with the dreaded leadoff walk to Velásquez, and a go-ahead two-run home run by MJ Melendez, new Sox killer. Although the play was reviewed for possible fan interference, the call stood.

To make matters worse, the Dominics of the team made two costly plays to allow another run. Outfielder Fletcher bobbled a single by Freddy Fermin to allow him to advance to second base, and reliever Leone, fresh into the ballgame, was unable to corral a catch covering first base cleanly, allowing the run to score from second base.

The defense that Chris Getz and Co. praised in the offseason is quickly crumbling — and with this offense, a 5-3 deficit was nearly impossible to climb out of.

Even with a runner on third in the eighth inning, the White Sox were unable to produce. Even with two runners on in the ninth, the White Sox was unable to produce.

One thing after another: Always unable to produce.

White Sox have lost 8 of their first 9 games for second time in 124-year history of the franchise, following their 0-10 start in 1968. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 7, 2024

White Sox lose, 5-3. They go 0-4 in KC. They are 1-8 overall and 0-7 against the American League Central. They committed three errors today. Crochet was very good once again. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 7, 2024

Crochet: "If everybody kind of pulls together and can look introspectively, we’ll be able to get out of this. But we need to turn it on soon." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 7, 2024

Appreciate the slight optimism from Crochet, but at this point there is little to be positive about. This is looking like one of the worst, if not the worst, White Sox team we have ever seen.

Without a postgame story turning into a rant of its own, how many more games will it take to see change? For the last two years I have been saying that nothing can get worse, and they keep proving me wrong each and every game. It’s very sad to see a team I grew up loving and the sport I have a passion for being close to unwatchable. The downfall has been increasingly painful, and there is no positive outcome we are heading towards.

To make things worse, we head to Progressive Field to play the Cleveland Guardians tomorrow against Triston McKenzie. The 7-2 Guardians will get a chance to see the White Sox for three games, with their home opener starting at 4:10 p.m. CT.

