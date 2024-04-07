White Sox Minor League Update: April 7, 2024

Charlotte Knights 6, Norfolk Tides 2

The Knights have officially won their second game of the season and (slightly) improve to 2-7, holding down last place in the International League East. Righthander Chad Kuhl paved the way for Sunday’s win with a four-inning quality start, tossing 39 of 64 pitches for strikes, leading to five K’s and just one earned run on three hits.

Chad Kuhl is through three impressive innings for the Knights this afternoon. He's compiled five K's so far, shutting down the Tides offense.



Charlotte have needed a quality effort from a starter, today might be the day.



Explosive offense from Danny Mendick and Colson Montgomery provided the run support needed to seal the win against the tides — including a clutch Mendick three-run dinger in the bottom of the eighth to push the Knights up, 6-2.

Colson ties it up!



DANNY!!!



Johan Dominguez struggled with his control a bit tonight out of the bullpen with four walks, but was able to keep enough additional runners of the base paths by matching his walks with four strikeouts, only giving up one run on three hits.

Other Standout Performers

Zach DeLoach (LF) : 1-for-3, RBI, SB, 2 K

: 1-for-3, RBI, SB, 2 K Zach Remillard (2B) : 0-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R

: 0-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R Rafael Ortega (CF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB, R, K

Birmingham Barons 8, Chattanooga Lookouts 2

Birmingham swept the Chattanooga Lookouts, 8-2, to win their first series of the season and increase the win streak to three. Although the Lookouts got on the board first, the Barons also came out of the gates hot and took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, holding it for the remainder of the game.

It was a solid start for Jake Eder in his 2024 season debut, throwing four innings and giving up two runs on six hits, two walks, and three strikeouts, even working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first. Righty Connor McCullough followed up Eder’s performance with an even stronger outing, going another four innings but giving up no runs and fanning five batters.

The offense came ready to play, with seven of the team’s 10 hits coming from three guys: Brooks Baldwin, Wilfred Veras, and Duke Ellis — who also combined for seven of eight RBIs. Baldwin mashed a two-run bomb for one of his two hits, along with another two-RBI double in the bottom of the second.

Other Standout Performers

Terrell Tatum (RF) : 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 K

: 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 K Tim Elko (1B) : 1-for-4, 2B

: 1-for-4, 2B Michael Turner (C) : 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K

: 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K Caleb Freeman (RP): IP, H, 2 K

Asheville Tourists 12, Winston-Salem Dash 5

The Dash drop their first series of the year to the Tourists with Sunday’s 12-5 loss. Riley Gowens, the lone low-level minor-leaguer acquired from Atlanta for Aaron Bummer, was on the bump for Winston-Salem. While Gowens started out fairly strong — and with plenty of run support — he began to fall apart in the fourth. The Libertyville native likely was left in the game just a bit too long into the fifth, and allowed Asheville to take the lead, 6-5. He ultimately allowed five earned runs on six hits in his debut, while walking three and striking out four.

A leadoff bomb from Samuel Zavala ignited the bats for the Dash, as Wes Kath followed up with his own three-run homer just a few innings later in the fourth to put the Dash up, 4-1. Bryce Willits and Shawn Goosenberg hopped on the RBI train as well, accounting for all five runs and six of seven of the team’s total hits.

Clear the fences!



Wes Kath (CWS, 3B, A+) has hit 1 home run/s in 8 PAs with 3 RBIs! He is now up to NaN HRs on the season! — Scout the Statline MiLB HR Alerts! (@milbhralert) April 7, 2024

Otro de los grandes prospectos de #Tiburones Samuel Zavala (OF) de 19 años, comenzó su temporada en Clase A+ en buena forma.



15/5, 3B, HR, CI, .333 AVG.



Zavala llegó esta temporada a Chicago White Sox en un cambio que llevó a Dylan Cease a los Padres.



Pa’Encima @teamsammy_02… pic.twitter.com/WpIVK6pFS5 — Tiburones Report (@TiburonesReport) April 7, 2024

Other Standout Performers

Chris Lanzili (LF) : 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K

: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K Weston Eberly (C) : 1-for-4, 2B, R

: 1-for-4, 2B, R Zach Franklin (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, R, BB, K, L, gave up the least runs/hits of all pitchers, only pitcher not to give up a home run

Charleston RiverDogs 6, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2

A tough outing from Kannapolis starter Jake Bockenstedt set the tone for Sunday’s loss against the RiverDogs, as the CBs also drop their first series of the year. Bockenstedt gave up a solo shot in the first, and subsequently gave up another three runs (only two earned) in his four innings. Bockenstedt was missing bats, but timely hitting from Charleston combined with sloppy fielding from the Ballers was the difference in the game.

The rest of the bullpen fared a bit better, but the Dogs were still able to add another couple of runs to the board while Kannapolis struggled to get any across the plate.

Outside of a two-hit day from catching prospect Ronny Hernandez, there were just a few other sporadic hits that didn’t make the dent in the comeback. The Ballers left nine on base as a team and went 0-for-11 with RISP — not exactly the recipe for a win.

Other Standout Performers

Rikuu Nishida (2B) : 1-for-5, R, K

: 1-for-5, R, K Caden Connor (1B) : 1-for-4, K

: 1-for-4, K Matt Hogan (RF) : 1-for-2, 2 BB, K

: 1-for-2, 2 BB, K Wilber Sanchez (SS) : 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K

: 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K Billy Seidl (RP): IP, 0 H, 0 R

IP, 0 H, 0 R Christian Edwards (RP): 2⁄ 3 IP, 0 H, K

