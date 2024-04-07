 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

White Sox Minor League Update: April 7, 2024

It was a split day on the farm that included monster offensive performances from Danny Mendick, Colson Montgomery, and Brooks Baldwin along with quality starts from starters Jake Eder and Chad Kuhl

By Kristina Airdo
/ new
Brooks Baldwin mashed his first homer of the year in Sunday’s win against the Lookouts.
| Salina Rae Silver/South Side Sox

Charlotte Knights 6, Norfolk Tides 2

The Knights have officially won their second game of the season and (slightly) improve to 2-7, holding down last place in the International League East. Righthander Chad Kuhl paved the way for Sunday’s win with a four-inning quality start, tossing 39 of 64 pitches for strikes, leading to five K’s and just one earned run on three hits.

Explosive offense from Danny Mendick and Colson Montgomery provided the run support needed to seal the win against the tides — including a clutch Mendick three-run dinger in the bottom of the eighth to push the Knights up, 6-2.

Johan Dominguez struggled with his control a bit tonight out of the bullpen with four walks, but was able to keep enough additional runners of the base paths by matching his walks with four strikeouts, only giving up one run on three hits.

Other Standout Performers

  • Zach DeLoach (LF): 1-for-3, RBI, SB, 2 K
  • Zach Remillard (2B): 0-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R
  • Rafael Ortega (CF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB, R, K

Poll

Who was the MVP in today’s Charlotte win?

view results
  • 0%
    Chad Kuhl: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 5 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Johan Dominguez: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 BB, 4 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Danny Mendick: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Colson Montgomery: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chuckie Robinson: 1-for-2, PH RBI, K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cold Cat for the Knights today?

view results
  • 0%
    Max Stassi: 0-for-2, BB, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-4, 4 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Carlos Pérez: 0-for-4, K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Birmingham Barons 8, Chattanooga Lookouts 2

Birmingham swept the Chattanooga Lookouts, 8-2, to win their first series of the season and increase the win streak to three. Although the Lookouts got on the board first, the Barons also came out of the gates hot and took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, holding it for the remainder of the game.

It was a solid start for Jake Eder in his 2024 season debut, throwing four innings and giving up two runs on six hits, two walks, and three strikeouts, even working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first. Righty Connor McCullough followed up Eder’s performance with an even stronger outing, going another four innings but giving up no runs and fanning five batters.

The offense came ready to play, with seven of the team’s 10 hits coming from three guys: Brooks Baldwin, Wilfred Veras, and Duke Ellis — who also combined for seven of eight RBIs. Baldwin mashed a two-run bomb for one of his two hits, along with another two-RBI double in the bottom of the second.

Other Standout Performers

  • Terrell Tatum (RF): 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 K
  • Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, 2B
  • Michael Turner (C): 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K
  • Caleb Freeman (RP): IP, H, 2 K

Poll

Who was the MVP for the Barons in their third win?

view results
  • 0%
    Brooks Baldwin: 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, HR
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jake Eder: 4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Connor McCullough: 4 IP, W, 3 H, BB, 5 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Duke Ellis: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB, R, K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cold Cat for the Barons?

view results
  • 0%
    Bryan Ramos: 0-for-5, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jason Matthews: 0-for-3, BB, K, GIDP
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Edgar Quero: 0-for-3, BB, R
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chattanooga Offense: Scored just 4 runs in the series off 28 hits
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Asheville Tourists 12, Winston-Salem Dash 5

The Dash drop their first series of the year to the Tourists with Sunday’s 12-5 loss. Riley Gowens, the lone low-level minor-leaguer acquired from Atlanta for Aaron Bummer, was on the bump for Winston-Salem. While Gowens started out fairly strong — and with plenty of run support — he began to fall apart in the fourth. The Libertyville native likely was left in the game just a bit too long into the fifth, and allowed Asheville to take the lead, 6-5. He ultimately allowed five earned runs on six hits in his debut, while walking three and striking out four.

Riley Gowens made his first White Sox system start on Sunday.
Tiffany Wintz/South Side Sox

A leadoff bomb from Samuel Zavala ignited the bats for the Dash, as Wes Kath followed up with his own three-run homer just a few innings later in the fourth to put the Dash up, 4-1. Bryce Willits and Shawn Goosenberg hopped on the RBI train as well, accounting for all five runs and six of seven of the team’s total hits.

Other Standout Performers

  • Chris Lanzili (LF): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K
  • Weston Eberly (C): 1-for-4, 2B, R
  • Zach Franklin (RP): 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, R, BB, K, L, gave up the least runs/hits of all pitchers, only pitcher not to give up a home run

Poll

Who takes MVP status for the Dash in tonight’s loss?

view results
  • 0%
    Wes Kath: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Samuel Zavala: 2-for-4, HR, R RBI, SB, BB, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cold Cat for the Dash today?

view results
  • 0%
    Riley Gowens: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, HR, 3 BB, 4 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jonah Scolaro: IP, 2 H, 3 ER, HR, 3 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Johnny Ray: IP, 3 H, 3 R, HR, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    DJ Gladney: 0-for-5, 4 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jacob Gonzalez: 0-for-4, BB, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Loidel Chapelli: 0-for-3, BB
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Charleston RiverDogs 6, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2

A tough outing from Kannapolis starter Jake Bockenstedt set the tone for Sunday’s loss against the RiverDogs, as the CBs also drop their first series of the year. Bockenstedt gave up a solo shot in the first, and subsequently gave up another three runs (only two earned) in his four innings. Bockenstedt was missing bats, but timely hitting from Charleston combined with sloppy fielding from the Ballers was the difference in the game.

The rest of the bullpen fared a bit better, but the Dogs were still able to add another couple of runs to the board while Kannapolis struggled to get any across the plate.

Outside of a two-hit day from catching prospect Ronny Hernandez, there were just a few other sporadic hits that didn’t make the dent in the comeback. The Ballers left nine on base as a team and went 0-for-11 with RISP — not exactly the recipe for a win.

Other Standout Performers

  • Rikuu Nishida (2B): 1-for-5, R, K
  • Caden Connor (1B): 1-for-4, K
  • Matt Hogan (RF): 1-for-2, 2 BB, K
  • Wilber Sanchez (SS): 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K
  • Billy Seidl (RP): IP, 0 H, 0 R
  • Christian Edwards (RP): 23 IP, 0 H, K

Poll

Who was the MVP for the Dash in their loss?

view results
  • 0%
    Ronny Hernandez: 2-for-4, 2B, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rikuu Nishida: 1-for-5, R, K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Wilber Sanchez: 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Billy Seidl: IP, 0 H, 0 R
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cold Cat in the Cannon Ballers loss?

view results
  • 0%
    Jake Bockenstedt: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, HR, BB, 6 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Frankeli Arias: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Alberston Asigen: 0-for-5, RBI, E that gave up 2 R
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Edrick Felix: 0-for-4, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Juan Gonzalez: 0-for-4, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Alvaro Aguero: 0-for-4, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Emerson Talavera: IP, H, ER, HR, K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now
White Sox Game Recaps

Royals 5, White Sox 3: We may never win again

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: White Sox at Royals

White Sox Player of the Week

South Side Sox Player of the Week (March 28-April 3): Garrett Crochet

Loading comments...