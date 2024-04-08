 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Podcast 42 — Cleveland Guardians

Chrystal and Imari chat about the sad state of the AL Central

By Chrystal O'Keefe
new
Chrystal O'Keefe is an Indiana native who balances her time between Indianapolis and Chicago. She enjoys being a mother, wife and author. In her down time she enjoys petting every dog she sees, getting tattoos, baking and advocating for causes she believes in. But most of all, she enjoys tweeting during baseball and hockey to calm her nerves. You can follow her nonsense here: @chrystal_ok.

Imari McPherson is back this season to talk about the Cleveland Guardians and help preview their home opener against the White Sox. With Cleveland being in the path of totality, fans will be able to catch the solar eclipse in the ballpark. Will that eclipse turn the White Sox around, or will the Beibs and company make us wish we stared directly at it so we don’t have to watch this team anymore?

  • What’s new in Cleveland?
  • What’s it like to have so many players on the White Sox now?
  • Can former catchers manage a team?
  • Grading the offseason
  • So many young guys and injured pitchers
  • Confidence going into 2024
  • The Guardians starting rotation
  • Threats, fears, and keys to winning a series
  • Who will fans taunt now that Tim Anderson is gone?
  • Best White Sox offseason move: the milkshake
  • Miami Marlins are winless but still good
  • Predictions for 2024

You can find Imari on Twitter and check out his podcasts Rockin at the Jake and find his work at FearTheSword.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

