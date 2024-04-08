Visiting Dugout Podcast 42 — Cleveland Guardians

Imari McPherson is back this season to talk about the Cleveland Guardians and help preview their home opener against the White Sox. With Cleveland being in the path of totality, fans will be able to catch the solar eclipse in the ballpark. Will that eclipse turn the White Sox around, or will the Beibs and company make us wish we stared directly at it so we don’t have to watch this team anymore?

What’s new in Cleveland?

What’s it like to have so many players on the White Sox now?

Can former catchers manage a team?

Grading the offseason

So many young guys and injured pitchers

Confidence going into 2024

The Guardians starting rotation

Threats, fears, and keys to winning a series

Who will fans taunt now that Tim Anderson is gone?

Best White Sox offseason move: the milkshake

Miami Marlins are winless but still good

Predictions for 2024

You can find Imari on Twitter and check out his podcasts Rockin at the Jake and find his work at FearTheSword.

