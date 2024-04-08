Know Your Enemy: Cleveland and the Chief Wahoo Deadenders

[Note: this year’s “Know Your Enemy” will take a few different paths. We’re not always going to examine the pitching matchups unless notable. We’ll look at notable scoundrels, oddities, histories, and other aspects that make our enemies interesting.]

I’m going to start this article that judges other people with a story about myself. Something that makes me cringe and makes my guts churn a little to think about, with that hot flush of shame that comes with remembering yourself, and wondering if it is your true self.

The year was 2005, maybe 2006. Travis Hafner, of the then-Indians, was mashing against the White Sox, as it seemed he did every year. I loathed him, as did every right-thinking White Sox fan. Watching a game, someone said that they wished Hafner was dead — typical over-the-top, not-literal sports invective. To this I quipped, with what I felt was debonair deadpan, “Well, you know what they say about good Indians …”

This was a reference to the quote by the 19th-century general Phillip Sheridan that “the only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Did I know who originated the quote then? I can’t remember. Was I aware of his genocidal fury? Probably could have guessed and righteously condemned, but it wouldn’t have stopped the joke. Did the line get a laugh? Maybe a chuckle. Hafner probably hit a homer, and I wouldn’t expect anyone present to remember.

Memory is at the heart of this banal story — banal because the name “Indians” was so ingrained as to be unremarkable, and to blithe drunk aren’t-I-so-fucking-witty me, divorced from what it actually represented. Memory is at the heart of the Indians ever being named the Indians, and the belated-but-welcome change of their name to the Guardians. And memory is still at the heart of the wildly and obviously racist and hateful Chief Wahoo, and the jamokes who still proudly defend that caricature’s existence.

What’s that, you might ask? There are still people who defend and support … Chief Wahoo? Yes, there are. This Facebook Group, Keep Chief Wahoo (don’t click on that), has 18,000 followers, and has been active as recently as February. And it is here I say that 18,000 people is a very small fraction of Cleveland fans, most of which have been at worst accepting of the change, and have been at their best the driving force behind it. But 18,000 is not nothing, either.

So what do they talk about? Here’s a good sample.

You will, of course, note the “INDIANS” in huge capital letters. This is a signal that the author is not politically correct, doesn’t believe in DEI, and wants you to get upset about it. They have no interest in baseball, and no real interest in the team. Their only issue is grievance, and the assumption that their grievance ruffles your feathers. Yeah, I called them the Indians. Did that trigger you? Did it? Did I trigger you?

The comment is also broadly representative. Fans proudly saying that they won’t watch the team because the name changed because they, for some reason, feel personally betrayed. Here is another comment, in full, which I think is a perfect example of the genre (this was also from February of this year, so it’s not like the wound was fresh).

I can’t stand the name change so much that I can’t even root for the home team anymore. Makes me sick to see fans adopting the new name. I went to the dark side. I declared myself a Yankees fan a couple years ago. It was really strange going to the ballpark last year in a Yankees jersey. But you’ll never see me wear anything with that G word on it. Still wear my wahoo Indians gear proudly but can’t root for that team since they bent over and accepted this. In other news how about that Chiefs war chant at the Super Bowl?

A few things:

Really, a Yankees fan? Good fucking riddance. You “declared yourself?” I’m sure the person at the DMV was very moved. “The G word” is a really good way to pretend that Guardians is some kind of slur, even while saying that slurs are actually OK with you, and why are you so triggered by slurs? It’s the worst kind of trollery, witlessness disguised as a gotcha. “Still wear my wahoo Indians gear” because the symbol is more important than the team behind it (more on this below) “How about that Chiefs war chant at the Super Bowl?” This, to me, is the most telling comment. He is excited about a team in another city in a different sport entirely because they use the same symbology.

Symbols are at the heart of sport, and they are at the heart of art and politics and culture, and all the ways those snake around each other. We retire numbers because we want to imbue that number with a meaning, we want to look at the “35” on the wall and think of the greatness of Frank Thomas, and have his past matter to our present.

That’s why Wahoo, who was so nakedly racist it was absurd, mattered. It’s why the name “Indians” matters — regardless of its origins (examined in depth a decade ago at the great Belt Magazine). The name literally can’t be respectful, because it assumes that a continent-spanning collection of nations, languages, and identities can be tidied under a cartographical fuckup, names and cataloged, like butterflies thorax-stabbed on a spreading board, and moved into the dusty realm of the dead. The name Indians is, in a literal sense, academic: It is removed from the actual roiling history and living present of Natives in America.

But that’s the point for these dead-enders. They have removed themselves from the actual baseball team, from wins and losses, from the enjoyment of the game, which could exist outside of the name. The Cleveland Nine is still going to kick the shit out of the Chicago Nine this week, and could if the team names changed every inning. Or if there were no names at all.

It is all symbol. It is all vice-signaling. It is a collection of people who say that no one should be offended by anything, who demand to be the most mollycoddled people in human history. Their symbol, which has achieved for them — and I’m sorry to use this, but one must — a totemic power, is far removed from any tangible reality. Wanting to be outside the realm of caring is the only thing they care about. And brother, do they want to let you know how much they don’t care. It’s an obsession.

If you disagree with this, or think the name Indians or Redskins or Blackhawks or Illini is harmless or even good — and to be honest, my own regionalism and nostalgia and innate defensiveness instinctively assigns these to different categories unless I make myself think about it — I want to leave you with a story.

In their new book, Personal Score (Two Dollar Radio, comes out tomorrow!) the Indigenous Australian poet, writer, and footballer Ellen van Neerven talks about a rugby pitch which had, until the mid-2000s, an end called the “ES ‘N-Word’ Brown Stand”, obviously using the full word. It was named after a famous white player, who had that nickname for reasons lost to history and presumably belated taste. People said it! Announcers said it! It was painted on the fucking wall!

Regardless of where you stand on American team nicknames, you presumably recoiled reading that. And you might when thinking of Redskins. And maybe Indians. And maybe not Blackhawks. And probably not Illini, that’s the name of the state, for god’s sake.

But behind all of these names, there is history. Behind all symbols, there is reality. They are constructed over countless dead. And if you’re like me, you have to ask yourself where do you draw the line? At what point do you become a dead-ender like those Wahoo yahoos? When do the jokes stop being jokes?