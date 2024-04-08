Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

If you were too busy making preparations to view the coming solar eclipse, the Pale Hose pay a visit to “The Land” fresh off of a four-game sweep at the hands of the bad-but-still-better-than-us Kansas City Royals. The South Siders enter play with a only a single solitary win on the young season against eight tallies in the loss column, many in ugly and or laughable fashion. In case you were wondering how this iteration of the rebuild-not rebuild is going. Not good.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before:

The 1-8 White Sox’ expectation for Luis Robert Jr on IL is 6-8 weeks https://t.co/HISdtKkGgH — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

The injury bug has paid its yearly visit to the Sox roster, as Luis Robert Jr. lands on the injured list yet again. The All-Star CF will be out for six to eight weeks recovering from a grade two hip flexor strain. If that feels all too familiar, yes, it is the same injury — albeit a more minor one — that kept him out of action in 2021.

John Brebbia, who pulled up lame fielding a ball during the K.C. Series, is also now on the IL with Triple-A starter Jared Shuster, of the five-players-from-Atlanta-for-Bummer Shusters, getting the call-up.

Here’s your starting line up for the Pale Hose:

For the Guardians in their home opener:

Your probable starters:

Tanner Banks will be the opener for White Sox later this afternoon. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

If the world survives the rapture, I mean the eclipse, first pitch in this one will be at 4:10 p.m. CT. Broadcast info below:

Maybe the solar eclipse will open a black hole around Progressive Field and swallow up two causes of Sox fan misery? Hahahah, probably not. We could never be so lucky.

Steven Wilson, equipped for the total eclipse. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LQycRPBps4 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

So check back in after the game for a recap of (probably) yet another game lost in laughable fashion!

Enjoy!