Moon briefly blots out sun, perhaps permanently blots out White Sox offense

The White Sox and Guardians played baseball this evening ... well, the Guardians did, at least. The South Siders seemed to be present in body only and offered little resistance in this one. The Pale Hose dropped their fifth straight and ninth in 10 games. There seems to be no end in sight to the free fall.

The pregame eclipse hoopla was far more interesting than the game itself:

The more important question:

Would you rather watch White Sox baseball or stare directly into an eclipse.



(The answer is stare into the eclipse) — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) April 8, 2024

Oh, Pedro ...

And Grifol: "I’m not going to watch it. It doesn’t interest me that much. I’ll watch videos of it to see what it looks like. I probably shouldn’t say that because you know... Family and baseball. People don’t believe it but I believe it. I live it and that’s all that matters" https://t.co/astmfSqpih — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

Don’t worry Grifol, your team is as joyless as you are. Maybe baseball isn’t your thing after all ...

Probably a few White Sox players that will be heading to IL with retina damage https://t.co/BT6uPHZXCV — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) April 8, 2024

Maybe it will help them see the ball better? Who knows.

Anyway, on to the top of the first. Newest leadoff-hitter-by-committee Robbie Grossman led off the game with a strikeout, and this affair was underway.

Triston McKenzie, Nasty 78mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/5g9WrjpASM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2024

Sox bad, Banks good, and least for two innings:

Tanner Banks getting swings and misses. He has retired first six Guardians, already tying career his high with five strikeouts. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

Tanner Banks, K'ing the Side in the 2nd.



5Ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/2NQPFGkBpi — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2024

Tanner Banks pitched two perfect innings before Andrés Giménez doubled to lead off the third.

Is Tanner Banks our best player? #whitesox — Future Shewmake (@FutureShewmake) April 8, 2024

Perhaps a bit premature to make such declarations ...

A Shewmake error allowed Giménez to score, putting Cleveland up, 1-0.

The White Sox are averaging one error per game this season. pic.twitter.com/mP3ilhjhJ6 — Cheapseatspod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 8, 2024

Banks exits for Pedro’s new favorite rubber arm Dominic Leone, who quickly induced an inning-ending double play.

Banks went 2 1⁄3 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and striking out five.

In the bottom on the fourth, Leone returned for his second inning of work, and in typical fashion, he reminded everyone watching that he is in fact still Dominic Leone ...

Josh Naylor singled to left center, Tyler Freeman singled to right, and Ramón Laureano walked to load the bases. Leone exited, Tim Hill entered, and immediately hit Giménez with a pitch, driving in Cleveland’s second run. Hill escaped further damage inducing an inning-ending double play, but it was 2-0, Guardians, after four.

Cleveland starter Tristan McKenzie opened the fifth by striking out Shewmake before getting a little wild.

Triston McKenzie, Wicked 80mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/jIOHOmb71p — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2024

Korey Lee walked, Nicky Lopez popped out to second, Grossman walked, and a wild pitch allowed both runners to advance. But Yoán Moncada grounded out to first to end the brief Pale Hose scoring threat.

Brian Shaw on for #WhiteSox, who are 4 pitchers in with 1 out in the bottom of the 5th. Everyone gets to throw today it looks like. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 8, 2024

And right on queue, José Ramírez made Grifol pay for turning him around to the left side by crushing a hanging slider deep to right field to double Cleveland’s lead:

32nd home run vs #WhiteSox(the most vs any opponent) pic.twitter.com/Ap56GKgha9 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 8, 2024

Did Pedro really go to Shaw, a righty, to face Ramírez and turn him around to bat as a lefty, his strong side? Baseball IQ, folks ...

Most HRs v. the White Sox since 2015



José Ramírez 32 HR

Miguel Sano 23 HR

Jorge Polanco 21 HR

Josh Donaldson 20 HR

Nelson Cruz, Byron Buxton, Carlos Santana 19 HR — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 8, 2024

It’s not like Ramírez has a history against the South Siders or anything. If only the manager had access to such timely information ...

More of that “improved” White Sox defense was on display in the fifth:

Not a good inning for Moncada, who probably should have gloved foul ball/communicated w Lee near dugout rail, then let a ground ball go through him for two bases.

On top of not hitting a lick, the Sox have been sloppy in field in their last two games. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

The Sox turned their third double play of the game to end the inning. This one would look far more ugly otherwise ...

In the top of the six, Andrew Benintendi singled with two outs to drive McKenzie from the game. Dominic Fletcher walked to put two on, but pinch hitter Paul DeJong struck out swinging, stranding two more Sox runners. More brilliance from Pedro, and more White Sox hitting ineptitude.

Jared Shuster was cruising in his third inning of relief, but the vaunted Pale Hose defense did him dirty, as Moncada committed his second error of the day, this one of the throwing variety.

A throwing error for Moncada, too. https://t.co/qspSflMym4 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 8, 2024

A single followed the error, and Cleveland had runners in scoring position, but Shuster struck out Austin Hedges swinging and Brayan Rocchio flew out to right to end the threat.

A Lee single in the ninth gave the Pale Hose one more hit than errors, so, you know, progress?

Emmanuel Clase struck out Nicky Lopez to close it out. A fitting end to another laughable White Sox performance.

The South Siders fall to 1-9, dead last in the American League.

Less painful… — Dougie Freshness (@Douglasm1986) April 8, 2024

Definitely the eye burning ...

