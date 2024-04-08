 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians

Moon briefly blots out sun, perhaps permanently blots out White Sox offense

Pale Hose blanked for the fourth time in 2024. It’s only April

By Ryiin
Cleveland shortstop Brayan Rocchio assists in searching for the White Sox offense. In the case of such dangerous hunted game, protective glasses are recommended.
| Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The White Sox and Guardians played baseball this evening ... well, the Guardians did, at least. The South Siders seemed to be present in body only and offered little resistance in this one. The Pale Hose dropped their fifth straight and ninth in 10 games. There seems to be no end in sight to the free fall.

The pregame eclipse hoopla was far more interesting than the game itself:

The more important question:

Oh, Pedro ...

Don’t worry Grifol, your team is as joyless as you are. Maybe baseball isn’t your thing after all ...

Maybe it will help them see the ball better? Who knows.

Anyway, on to the top of the first. Newest leadoff-hitter-by-committee Robbie Grossman led off the game with a strikeout, and this affair was underway.

Sox bad, Banks good, and least for two innings:

Tanner Banks pitched two perfect innings before Andrés Giménez doubled to lead off the third.

Perhaps a bit premature to make such declarations ...

A Shewmake error allowed Giménez to score, putting Cleveland up, 1-0.

Banks exits for Pedro’s new favorite rubber arm Dominic Leone, who quickly induced an inning-ending double play.

Banks went 2 1⁄3 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and striking out five.

In the bottom on the fourth, Leone returned for his second inning of work, and in typical fashion, he reminded everyone watching that he is in fact still Dominic Leone ...

Josh Naylor singled to left center, Tyler Freeman singled to right, and Ramón Laureano walked to load the bases. Leone exited, Tim Hill entered, and immediately hit Giménez with a pitch, driving in Cleveland’s second run. Hill escaped further damage inducing an inning-ending double play, but it was 2-0, Guardians, after four.

Cleveland starter Tristan McKenzie opened the fifth by striking out Shewmake before getting a little wild.

Korey Lee walked, Nicky Lopez popped out to second, Grossman walked, and a wild pitch allowed both runners to advance. But Yoán Moncada grounded out to first to end the brief Pale Hose scoring threat.

And right on queue, José Ramírez made Grifol pay for turning him around to the left side by crushing a hanging slider deep to right field to double Cleveland’s lead:

Did Pedro really go to Shaw, a righty, to face Ramírez and turn him around to bat as a lefty, his strong side? Baseball IQ, folks ...

It’s not like Ramírez has a history against the South Siders or anything. If only the manager had access to such timely information ...

More of that “improved” White Sox defense was on display in the fifth:

The Sox turned their third double play of the game to end the inning. This one would look far more ugly otherwise ...

In the top of the six, Andrew Benintendi singled with two outs to drive McKenzie from the game. Dominic Fletcher walked to put two on, but pinch hitter Paul DeJong struck out swinging, stranding two more Sox runners. More brilliance from Pedro, and more White Sox hitting ineptitude.

Jared Shuster was cruising in his third inning of relief, but the vaunted Pale Hose defense did him dirty, as Moncada committed his second error of the day, this one of the throwing variety.

A single followed the error, and Cleveland had runners in scoring position, but Shuster struck out Austin Hedges swinging and Brayan Rocchio flew out to right to end the threat.

A Lee single in the ninth gave the Pale Hose one more hit than errors, so, you know, progress?

Emmanuel Clase struck out Nicky Lopez to close it out. A fitting end to another laughable White Sox performance.

The South Siders fall to 1-9, dead last in the American League.

Definitely the eye burning ...

