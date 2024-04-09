 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: APR 07 White Sox at Royals
Scoring runs and winning games, two things still out of reach for Gavin Sheets and this reeling team.
Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

Maybe the moon will block out the sun again, and no one will have to watch the game

By Ryiin
Your Chicago White Sox face off with those pesky Cleveland Guardians in the middle of this three-game set on the banks of the mighty Cuyahoga. The Pale Hose, fresh off of being shut out for the fourth time in 10 games, come in with the worst record in the American League at 1-9, while the home team sits a 8-2 atop the AL Central. The Guardians currently have the best run differential in all of baseball, while the South Siders have the worst in the AL, only two better than the tied for dead last Marlins and Rockies.

Here’s how the Sox line up in this one:

I know I bag on Pedro a lot, but seriously, what are we doing here?

I mean, that would explain a lot. A. Lot.

For the home Guardians:

Your probable pitchers this evening:

Here’s what Soroka features, for those still not yet familiar:

And for Logan Allen:

First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. CT. Broadcast info below:

Can the White Sox score a run? Can they avoid their sixth straight loss? Can they keep from falling into a tie for the worst record in all of baseball? Will they increase their MLB-biggest division deficit to eight games? Check back after the game for a recap of all of the happenings on the diamond in Cleveland.

