White Sox 7, Guardians 5: Moncada falls, Kopech rises

The White Sox offense went from drought to deluge early in this one, as nine batters came to the plate in the first, scoring five runs on five hits and a walk.

White Sox are up 5-0 in a game?! Did the rapture really happen and no one noticed? — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 9, 2024

Robbie Grossman led off the game with a walk, Yoán Moncada singled to right, and surprise No. 3 hitter Lenyn Sosa doubled to left to bring home Grossman. Andrew Vaughn singled home Moncada, Korey Lee singled home Sosa, and Kevin Pillar drove in two with a double to left, making it 5-0, Good Guys, early.

Oh my god, we're scoring runs! — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) April 9, 2024

Kevin Pillar doubles in two more and Michael Soroka has a 5-0 lead before throwing a pitch. https://t.co/AJPT7TGNBN — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 9, 2024

Runs have been scored! pic.twitter.com/554fGBM2yy — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2024

In the bottom of the first, Michael Soroka grooved a slider to Sox Killer™️ Josh Naylor, who promptly sent the ball 376 feet to right center to cut the Sox lead to 5-2. So much for being staked to a 5-0 lead before even throwing a pitch.

#Guardians Josh Naylor homers (2) 376ft on a line drive to right center off #WhiteSox Michael Soroka. José Ramírez scores.



CHW 5 @ CLE 2; BOT 1 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) April 9, 2024

Sox fans seeing Naylor in the lineup pic.twitter.com/GgVLRRAW41 — mallory mecklenburg (@malmeck) April 9, 2024

In the top of the second, Yoán Moncada grounded a ball to third, sprinted up the line, and crumpled before even reaching the bag.

Yoán Moncada goes down running to first base. He had to be helped off the field pic.twitter.com/6ISI4JFZph — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2024

Yoan Moncada appears to be badly hurt, running from home to first on a ground out. Never reached the base. He's down. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 9, 2024

Yoán Moncada left tonight's game with a left adductor strain. He will be reevaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 9, 2024

Moncada’s injury was reminiscent of when Luis Robert Jr. tore his hip flexor running to first in 2021. While we wait for further word, a stint on the injured list looks very likely for the third baseman. For a team regularly beset by injury, this is ridiculous.

Eloy, Robert, and Moncada all injured running to first and each one was progressively worse than the one before — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 9, 2024

Vaughn doubled to center to lead off the third, and of course was stranded. The bizarre outpouring of competent offense from the South Siders certainly was short-lived.

Leadoff double and then 3 straight outs. #WhiteSox offense has returned to normal — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 9, 2024

The momentum shift was in effect, as by the bottom of the third trouble was a-brewin’ for Soroka: José Ramírez singled, Naylor walked after nearly hitting his second two-run homer of the game, and Tyler Freeman singled home Ramírez to make it 5-3.

Tyler Freeman RBI single to left to score Jose Ramirez, who singled. #WhiteSox lead cut to 5-3 over #Guardians bottom 3 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 9, 2024

Will Brennan worked the count full with two on and two out, but was called out on a check-swing to end Cleveland’s threat.

In the top of the fourth, White Sox poster boy for mediocrity Paul DeJong struck out chasing 90 mph four-seamers, and the Pale Hose bats fell back into their customary slumber.

Robbie Grossman picked up career hit No. 900 later in the inning, and everyone watching collectively shrugged their shoulders.

In the bottom of the inning, Soroka’s control struggles continued, as he hit Ramón Laureano with a 3-1 pitch.

That's it for #WhiteSox starter Michael Soroka in the bottom of the 4th. Tim Hill comes on with 2 out and Ramon Laureano standing on second & Steven Kwan coming to the plate for #Guardians — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 9, 2024

Tim Hill replaced Soroka, and promptly gave up an RBI single on a 3-1 pitch to Steven Kwan, and the five-run lead was cut to one. Two batters later, Ramírez singled home Kwan to tie the game.

Guardians rally back. It's tied at 5, bottom fifth, after Sox put up a five-spot in the first. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 9, 2024

And to no one’s surprise, this game is tied. https://t.co/P46BgCZe5W — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 9, 2024

Soroka went 3 2⁄3 innings, allowing four hits, four runs, striking out four, and walking three. Control was elusive in every frame he pitched, despite being staked to an early lead.

Andrew Benintendi led off the sixth with a double, and you guessed it, was stranded after a (stupid) sacrifice bunt by Dominic Fletcher, and back-to-back strikeouts by DeJong and Martín Maldonado.

I wish this were a joke, but the joke is on us. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.

In the top of the eighth, Korey Lee reached on a one-out single and Benintendi walked to put two on, bringing up Fletcher. Dominic proved why bunting is stupid, as this time he lined a slider to the wall in right field to put the Pale Hose up, 7-5.

Dominic Fletcher breaks tie with two-run double. He's out trying for a triple, but it's 7-5 Sox over Guardians T8 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 10, 2024

White Sox snapped Guardians bullpen's scoreless streak at 14 1/3 innings. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 10, 2024

Michael Kopech entered in the eighth throwing nothing but heat, proceeding to record a six-out save.

The White Sox hung on to win this one, 7-5, and end their five-game skid.

