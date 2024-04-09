 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago White Sox v Colorado Rockies

White Sox 7, Guardians 5: Moncada falls, Kopech rises

South Siders overcome Cleveland, and themselves, to earn their second win of the season

By Ryiin
Michael Kopech brought the heat in victory!
| Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The White Sox offense went from drought to deluge early in this one, as nine batters came to the plate in the first, scoring five runs on five hits and a walk.

Robbie Grossman led off the game with a walk, Yoán Moncada singled to right, and surprise No. 3 hitter Lenyn Sosa doubled to left to bring home Grossman. Andrew Vaughn singled home Moncada, Korey Lee singled home Sosa, and Kevin Pillar drove in two with a double to left, making it 5-0, Good Guys, early.

In the bottom of the first, Michael Soroka grooved a slider to Sox Killer™️ Josh Naylor, who promptly sent the ball 376 feet to right center to cut the Sox lead to 5-2. So much for being staked to a 5-0 lead before even throwing a pitch.

In the top of the second, Yoán Moncada grounded a ball to third, sprinted up the line, and crumpled before even reaching the bag.

Moncada’s injury was reminiscent of when Luis Robert Jr. tore his hip flexor running to first in 2021. While we wait for further word, a stint on the injured list looks very likely for the third baseman. For a team regularly beset by injury, this is ridiculous.

Vaughn doubled to center to lead off the third, and of course was stranded. The bizarre outpouring of competent offense from the South Siders certainly was short-lived.

The momentum shift was in effect, as by the bottom of the third trouble was a-brewin’ for Soroka: José Ramírez singled, Naylor walked after nearly hitting his second two-run homer of the game, and Tyler Freeman singled home Ramírez to make it 5-3.

Will Brennan worked the count full with two on and two out, but was called out on a check-swing to end Cleveland’s threat.

In the top of the fourth, White Sox poster boy for mediocrity Paul DeJong struck out chasing 90 mph four-seamers, and the Pale Hose bats fell back into their customary slumber.

Robbie Grossman picked up career hit No. 900 later in the inning, and everyone watching collectively shrugged their shoulders.

In the bottom of the inning, Soroka’s control struggles continued, as he hit Ramón Laureano with a 3-1 pitch.

Tim Hill replaced Soroka, and promptly gave up an RBI single on a 3-1 pitch to Steven Kwan, and the five-run lead was cut to one. Two batters later, Ramírez singled home Kwan to tie the game.

Soroka went 3 2⁄3 innings, allowing four hits, four runs, striking out four, and walking three. Control was elusive in every frame he pitched, despite being staked to an early lead.

Andrew Benintendi led off the sixth with a double, and you guessed it, was stranded after a (stupid) sacrifice bunt by Dominic Fletcher, and back-to-back strikeouts by DeJong and Martín Maldonado.

I wish this were a joke, but the joke is on us. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.

In the top of the eighth, Korey Lee reached on a one-out single and Benintendi walked to put two on, bringing up Fletcher. Dominic proved why bunting is stupid, as this time he lined a slider to the wall in right field to put the Pale Hose up, 7-5.

Michael Kopech entered in the eighth throwing nothing but heat, proceeding to record a six-out save.

The White Sox hung on to win this one, 7-5, and end their five-game skid.

Poll

Who was the White Sox MVP tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    Andrew Vaughn: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI
    (0 votes)
  • 4%
    Jordan Leasure: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K
    (1 vote)
  • 8%
    Korey Lee: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI
    (2 votes)
  • 87%
    Michael Kopech: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K
    (21 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the White Sox Cold Cat this evening?

view results
  • 36%
    Pedro Grifol: Too many reasons to list
    (8 votes)
  • 22%
    Michael Soroka: 3 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
    (5 votes)
  • 9%
    Paul DeJong: Striking out twice on pitches in the low 90s
    (2 votes)
  • 31%
    Martín Maldonado: 0-for-4, 2 K, and more miserable defense behind the plate
    (7 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now
Loading comments...