White Sox Minor League Update: April 9, 2024

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4, Charlotte Knights 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

It might not be worry time over Nick Nastrini, but for a second start of the season, he fell short. Tonight, it was four innings of five hits, three earned, two walks and a homer. Eight Ks are a nice offset, but the foregone conclusion that the spring training star has been supplanted by pitchers like Tanner Banks and opener Dominic Leone in the fifth starter role. In fact with John Brebbia sidelined, it was Jared Shuster who got the call up this week, not Nastrini. The ex-Dodger’s ERA raises to 7.71.

All told, this was a rout disguised as a reasonable loss, as the Knights were no-hit into the ninth inning, ended up rolling out two hits and scored only in the top of the ninth, on a Rafael Ortega home run that spoiled the no-no.

No-hitter, NO MORE!



Rafael Ortega goes YARD in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/NbO0H8OrSP — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 10, 2024

What seemed like a decent Charlotte squad is not a pale imitation of the Pale Hose up north (White Sox improved to 2-9 on Tuesday, Charlotte dropped to 2-8).

Poll ROUGH game in Jax tonight, but who was the Charlotte MVP? Rafael Ortega: 1-for-4, R, RBI, 106.8 mph HR, 2 K, 2 hard hits

Nick Padilla: IP, BB, 2 K, no hard hits in 15 pitches

Chuckie Robinson: 0-for-3, BB, 2 hard hits

Max Stassi: 0-for-0, HBP, BB, E, 0-for-1 CS

Oscar Colás: DNP, called up to the White Sox after slashing .321/.375/.500 in his first eight games

Poll Lots of competition, but who was the Coldest Cat of tonight's loss in Jacksonville? Nick Nastrini: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, HR, LOSS

Prelander Berroa: IP, 3 BB, 12-of-27 strikes

Colson Montgomery: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Zach Remillard: 0-for-4, K, 1 hard hit

Danny Mendick: 0-for-3, K, 1 hard hit

Mark Payton: 0-for-3

Birmingham Barons at Rocket City Trash Pandas, PPD, rain

Turns out the only thing that can cool off the red-hot Barons is rain. Too much of it in Alabama on Tuesday. Makeup date: TBD.

Tuesday's Opening Night game against the @BhamBarons has been postponed due to inclement weather.



A subsequent doubleheader date is TBD and will be announced within the next 48 hours.



Fans with tickets from tonight can exchange them in person for any remaining 2024 home game. pic.twitter.com/LtKc3hDzY5 — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) April 10, 2024

Winston-Salem Dash 1, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

We don’t yet know how things will wrangle out this season for the Dash, but stellar starting pitching could be a theme. On a club with Noah Schultz, Tanner McDougal and Garrett Schoenle are carrying 0.00 ERAs as well. (Eight staff walks tonight from the Dash, so there’s still work to do with the arms.)

The Hoppers threatened in the ninth, as Lonnie White Jr. tripled leading off against Eric Adler. But the CBs closer whiffed Josiah Sightler and then benefited from a clean out at home, as second baseman Jordan Sprinkle cut down White at home on a fielder’s choice ground ball, extinguishing the immediate threat.

Poll Who was the MVP of the W-S squeaker on Tuesday night? DJ Gladney: 1-for-3, R, 2B

Tanner McDougal: 4 IP, H, 3 BB, 6 K, 21.0% WPA

Ernesto Jaquez: IP, 2 K, 8-of-12 strikes, WIN

Johnny Ray: IP, 2 BB, 2 K, HOLD

Eric Adler: IP, H, K, 9-of-12 strikes, SAVE

Poll How about a Cold Cat for the 1-0 win? Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-3, 3 K

Bryce Willits: 0-for-2, HBP, 2 K

Chris Lanzilli: 0-for-3, 2 K vote view results 0% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-3, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 0-for-2, HBP, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chris Lanzilli: 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3, Augusta GreenJackets 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

Seven errors by the GreenJackets, four by shortstop Diego Benitez. Seven. Four.

Drew McDaniel and Bryce Collins were murder on Augusta, as A-ball pitching continues to rock.

Offensively not much to write home on for the CBs, as the club looked that seven-error gift horse square up by going 0-for-12 with RISP and leaving 11 runners in scoring position. But the club continues to run wild, with three steals against one caught.

Poll Who wins the Kannapolis MVP for Tuesday's win? Drew McDaniel: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 5 K, pickoff at 1B, 22.2% WPA, WIN

Bryce Collins: 2 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 25-of-30 strikes (!), 10.7% WPA, HOLD

Garrett Wright: IP, 2 K, 8-of-11 strikes, SAVE

Albertston Asigen: 1-for-3, BB, 2 SB

