White Sox Minor League Update: April 9, 2024

A tough day for offense, but some great hurling down in A-ball for the Mcs

By Brett Ballantini
Among several sweet pitching performances on Tuesday, Tanner McDougal’s ranked way up there.
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4, Charlotte Knights 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)
It might not be worry time over Nick Nastrini, but for a second start of the season, he fell short. Tonight, it was four innings of five hits, three earned, two walks and a homer. Eight Ks are a nice offset, but the foregone conclusion that the spring training star has been supplanted by pitchers like Tanner Banks and opener Dominic Leone in the fifth starter role. In fact with John Brebbia sidelined, it was Jared Shuster who got the call up this week, not Nastrini. The ex-Dodger’s ERA raises to 7.71.

All told, this was a rout disguised as a reasonable loss, as the Knights were no-hit into the ninth inning, ended up rolling out two hits and scored only in the top of the ninth, on a Rafael Ortega home run that spoiled the no-no.

What seemed like a decent Charlotte squad is not a pale imitation of the Pale Hose up north (White Sox improved to 2-9 on Tuesday, Charlotte dropped to 2-8).

Poll

ROUGH game in Jax tonight, but who was the Charlotte MVP?

Poll

Lots of competition, but who was the Coldest Cat of tonight’s loss in Jacksonville?

Birmingham Barons at Rocket City Trash Pandas, PPD, rain
Turns out the only thing that can cool off the red-hot Barons is rain. Too much of it in Alabama on Tuesday. Makeup date: TBD.

Winston-Salem Dash 1, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)
We don’t yet know how things will wrangle out this season for the Dash, but stellar starting pitching could be a theme. On a club with Noah Schultz, Tanner McDougal and Garrett Schoenle are carrying 0.00 ERAs as well. (Eight staff walks tonight from the Dash, so there’s still work to do with the arms.)

The Hoppers threatened in the ninth, as Lonnie White Jr. tripled leading off against Eric Adler. But the CBs closer whiffed Josiah Sightler and then benefited from a clean out at home, as second baseman Jordan Sprinkle cut down White at home on a fielder’s choice ground ball, extinguishing the immediate threat.

Poll

Who was the MVP of the W-S squeaker on Tuesday night?

Poll

How about a Cold Cat for the 1-0 win?

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3, Augusta GreenJackets 1 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)
Seven errors by the GreenJackets, four by shortstop Diego Benitez. Seven. Four.

Drew McDaniel and Bryce Collins were murder on Augusta, as A-ball pitching continues to rock.

Offensively not much to write home on for the CBs, as the club looked that seven-error gift horse square up by going 0-for-12 with RISP and leaving 11 runners in scoring position. But the club continues to run wild, with three steals against one caught.

Poll

Who wins the Kannapolis MVP for Tuesday’s win?

Poll

All right, who’s the Cold Cat?

