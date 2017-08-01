White Sox Minor League Update: July 31, 2017

If all goes according to plan, Michael Kopech won’t be measured by quality starts. For the time being, they’re a handy measure of his progress toward getting deeper into games, and so it’s meaningful that Kopech wrapped up his July by throwing four of them in a row.

But it’s worth going beyond that stat, because Kopech is more fun that that. He struck out eight over seven strong innings against Pensacola, giving him an impressive line over those four starts: 27 IP, 15 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 32 K, 1 HR, 3 HBP. Stepping back even further, he eclipsed 100 innings in a season for the first time in his pro career.

Danny Mendick went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Nick Basto struck out in all four plate appearances.

Courtney Hawkins was 0-for-4 with a silver sombrero.

Trey Michalczewski, 1-for-3.

Michael Kopech is still dealing: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 64 of 95 pitches for strikes.

Eloy Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout.

Jameson Fisher was 3-for-4 with a triple and two doubles.

Yeyson Yrizarri went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Luis Alexander Basabe went 0-for-2 with two walks.

Seby Zavala, 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Joel Booker, 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

Dane Dunning: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 2 WP, 64 of 96 pitches for strikes.

More:

*Ian Clarkin became yet another recently acquired White Sox prospect to hit the disabled list.

Alex Call went 2-for-5 with a strikeout.

Blake Rutherford, 2-for-4 with a walk.

Jake Burger went 1-for-4 with a homer and a walk. He was also caught stealing.

Micker Adolfo, 1-for-3 with a double, walk, HBP and strikeout.

Gavin Sheets went 3-for-4 with a double.

Evan Skoug was the only hitless Intimidator, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Yosmer Solorzano: 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Tyler Johnson: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Sam Abbott singled and struck out in his two trips.

Jose Colina went 2-for-4 with a strikeout.

Dylan Covey started rehabbing: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

DSL White Sox vs. DSL D-backs1 PPD