White Sox Minor League update: Roundup of minor league transactions

With the somewhat startling news that Cuban bonus baby Yoelqui Céspedes was cut loose from Triple-A Charlotte last week, it seemed a good time to corral all the additions and subtractions from the offseason, as some familiar names will not be showing up in our nightly reports this summer.

So, enjoy a bonus update between Charlotte Knights games!

Charlotte Knights (Triple-A)

Justin Anderson Royals/Angels/Rangers RHRP (signed November 21)

Wynton Bernard six-team veteran CF (signed November 28)

Jake Cousins Nats/Brewers/Astros RHRP (signed December 5)

Chuckie Robinson Astros/Reds C (signed December 7)

Chad Kuhl Pirates/Rockies/Nats RHSP (signed December 29)

Jake Woodford Cardinals RHSP (signed January 3)

Rafael Ortega nine-team veteran LF (signed January 5)

Brett Phillips six-team veteran CF (signed January 8)

Joe Barlow Rangers/Royals RHRP (signed January 12)

Juan Then Yankees/Mariners RHRP (signed January 24

Aaron McGarity Yankees RHRP (signed February 1)

Cristian Mena RHSP traded to Diamondbacks for Dominic Fletcher (February 3)

Zach DeLoach OF acquired from Mariners for Gregory Santos (February 3)

Prelander Berroa RHRP acquired from Mariners for Gregory Santos (February 3)

Danny Mendick White Sox/Mets SS (signed February 5)

Kevin Pillar seven-team veteran LF (signed February 5, released March 23, signed March 24)

Dominic Leone nine-team veteran RHRP (signed February 13)

Bryan Shaw five-team veteran RHRP (signed February 18)

Corey Knebel five-team veteran RHRP (signed February 20)

Bailey Horn LHRP acquired from Cubs for Matt Thompson (February 27)

Brad Keller Diamondbacks/Royals RHSP (signed March 8)

Jairo Iriarte RHP acquired from Padres for Dylan Cease (March 13)

Chase Solesky RHSP drafted in 2019 Round 21 (released March 20)

Andrew Pérez LHRP drafted in 2018 Round 8 (released March 24)

Yoelqui Céspedes OF signed as an international free agent in 2021 (released March 27)

Robbie Grossman eight-team veteran LF (signed March 28)

Birmingham Barons (Double-A)

Matt Thompson RHSP traded to Cubs for Bailey Horn (February 27)

Drew Thorpe RHSP acquired from Padres for Dylan Cease (March 13)

Haylen Green LHRP drafted in 2021 Round 20 (released March 24)

Caberea Weaver CF drafted in 2018 Round 7 (released March 24)

Yoelvín Silven RHRP signed as UDFA in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic (released March 25)

Ben Norman OF signed as UDFA in 2021 from the University of Iowa (released March 28)

Victor Torres C drafted in 2019 Round 11 (released March 28)

Winston-Salem Dash (High-A)

Daniel Milwee C retired and joined coaching staff (February 2)

Samuel Zavala CF acquired from Padres for Dylan Cease (March 13)

Kade Mechals LHSP drafted in 2020 Round 4 (released March 14)

Brooks Gosswein LHSP drafted in 2021 Round 4 (released March 20)

Tommy Sommer LHSP drafted in 2021 Round 10 (released March 20)

Noah Owen RHRP drafted in 2021 Round 14 (released March 24)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low-A)

Riley Gowens Libertyville native/RHSP acquired from Atlanta (November 16 Bummer trade)

Kole Ramage RHRP signed as UDFA in 2022 from the University of Arkansas (released March 28)

ACL White Sox (Rookie)

Bryce Collins 23-year-old UDFA RHRP from LSU (signed January 9)

Tommy Vail 23-year-old UDFA LHRP from Auburn (signed March 29)

DSL White Sox (Rookie)

Marco Barrios 17-year-old RHP from Venezuela (signed October 6)

Jommy Hernandez 17-year-old RHP from Venezuela (signed October 9)

Elier Gil 17-year-old C from Venezuela (signed November 30)

Yerardo Ciofani 17-year-old LHP from Venezuela (signed December 11)

Jeziel Boekhoudt 17-year-old RHP from Curacao (signed January 23)

Eduardo Herrera 17-year-old 3B from Venezuela (signed January 24)

Jurdrick Profar 17-year-old SS from Curacao (signed January 24)

Jesus Primoli 17-year-old 3B from Venezuela (signed January 24)

Noel Severo 17-year-old OF from Brooklyn (signed February 14)

Christian Gonzalez 17-year-old OF from Venezuela (signed February 16)

Angel Bello 17-year-old RHP from Venezuela (signed February 16)

Yhoiker Fajardo 17-year-old RHP from Venezuela (signed February 20)

Manuel Rumbos 20-year-old RHP from Venezuela (signed February 23)

Renny Sillet 16-year-old C from Venezuela (signed February 24)

Jehancarlos Mendez 16-year-old SS from the Dominican Republic (signed March 1)

Alvaro Rios 17-year-old C from Panama (signed March 1)

Miscellany