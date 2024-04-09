White Sox Weekly Minor League Mailbag: April 9, 2024

Salina Rae Silver has been South Side Sox’s Director of Photography since late 2023. She offers comprehensive behind-the-scenes coverage of the White Sox farm system coupled with photos and interviews of key prospects at each level of the minor league system. Follow her on Twitter @HeyHeySalinaRae and submit any prospect questions to her minor league mailbag at sssmailbag@gmail.com.

Hello and welcome to the first edition of the South Side Sox minor league mailbag! In this segment, we’ll endeavor to answer reader questions submitted to our mailbag email (sssmailbag@gmail.com), and various other social media sites.

We received some great questions for the introductory iteration of this feature, so let’s get to it!

Has Edgar Quero shown any defensive adjustments from having spring training with catchers who have played at the MLB level? Ok-Revolution27 on r/whitesox

It’s important to note that Quero certainly wasn’t bad defensively after coming over to the White Sox. I understand the consensus on Quero is as a bat-first catching prospect, but despite his size he moves well behind the plate and can throw out runners at an above-average clip. To answer your question, though, Quero has only started at backstop twice since the conclusion of spring training, but in those two appearances and in warmups, he appears to have put in a fair amount of work when it comes to moving behind the plate. At 21 years old, his defense (and particularly his framing) is still a work in progress, but there has been significant improvement in both areas.

Edgar Quero (@WhiteSox No. 5 prospect) celebrates his 21st birthday with a home run for the @BHamBarons pic.twitter.com/vtyH8U6uhL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2024

Is there any hope left for Jared Kelley as a starter? I know he made a lot of changes in the offseason. His first appearance was as a reliever, but is the plan to try to stretch him back out? Jason82929 on r/whitesox

Jared Kelly is an interesting case. His best work has certainly come in relief, but he’s also started games at every stop in the minors. While it’s certainly not an apples-to-apples comparison, newly-minted White Sox ace Garrett Crochet had significantly less starting experience prior to becoming Chicago’s Opening Day starter this year. According to Chris Getz, Crochet emphasized his willingness to stick as a starter and was afforded that opportunity because of that conversation. If Kelley enjoys a resurgence in Double-A and Triple-A this year, there’s a non-zero chance that he has a similar conversation with Getz. Kelley’s lone appearance this year was a multi-inning effort, indicating that the organization is still comfortable going to him for extended work. So I’d say that there’s hope for Kelley as a starter! Whether or not that’s his most likely fit will depend on how he performs this year.

Jared Kelley came into the game in relief of Iriarte. He goes 2 IP and allows 1R, unearned, on 2H and a BB. He strikes out 2. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cOYdRJPxAR — FutureSox (@FutureSox) April 7, 2024

Noah Schultz has only pitched a few dozen professional innings. Knowing he’s still not close to the majors and will have speed bumps along the way, what do you think his most likely trajectory to the majors is? Brett Ballantini via sssmailbag@gmail.com

Had you asked me this question last year, when the White Sox had just one other lefty in their Top 30, I would have given you a different answer. The reality in 2024 is that Schultz is one of four lefties who enjoy a spot in the White Sox Top 30, and the other three names have significantly more experience facing batters at the upper levels of the minor leagues. With that said, Schultz’s few dozen innings have been nothing short of sensational. In 11 starts spanning 31 innings, he has a WHIP of 0.81 (!!!) to go along with a 41% strikeout rate. If he can continue carving up minor league hitters at the same rate, it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to leapfrog the other names on this list and push for an accelerated call-up.

MLB.com estimates his ETA as 2026, but barring injury I see him getting the call next year. The early returns on his career suggest we could be dealing with a generational pitching talent, and the organization seems to recognize that given his aggressive promotion to High-A this year. I think I speak for most White Sox fans when I say I’d like to see him get the call at some point this year, but that remains unlikely at the time of writing.

Noah Schultz today:



4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K

54 pitches (40 strikes)



9 whiffs/21 swings



Just absolutely absurd stuff. pic.twitter.com/gk6vAT8A1S — Dylan (@NotCease) April 6, 2024

When do you think we’ll see Colson Montgomery make his major league debut?HippiePvnxTeacher on r/whitesox

We are dealing with a historically bad White Sox lineup this year. Our WAR leader at shortstop, Paul DeJong, has a .150/.150/.500 triple-slash, good for a wRC+ of 74. That, combined with the unceremonious trade of José Rodríguez, leads me to believe that Colson should get the call within the next month or two. Colson’s K% has been a little higher in a miniscule eight-game sample at Triple-A, but he’s still working his walks and making contact at a good clip, two things this White Sox team could desperately benefit from.

The cloud hanging over this conversation, however, is service-time manipulation. Given how uncompetitive this White Sox ballclub is, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Getz stash Colson in Triple-A until the latter half of the season to secure an additional year of team control and retain rookie incentive eligibility. With that out of the way, there is no question in my mind from seeing Colson perform at every level of the minors that he is MLB-ready right now.

Colson ties it up!



RBI single for Colson Montgomery! pic.twitter.com/9J2r1vRN1u — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 7, 2024

Which prospect are you most excited about this season? Benjamin Pollicino via sssmailbag@gmail.com

I’d have to say outfield prospect Wilfred Veras. He’s going into his age-21 season as an everyday player at Double-A Birmingham and has already belted two homers in his first three games. Last year, he swatted 17 longballls and he has yet to post a performance worse than replacement level (per wRC+) at any stop in the system. His strikeout rate is a touch high and his defense is lacking, but his raw power is a sight to behold.

Wilfred Veras with big time power. HR #2 on the season for him. 5-2 #Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/j00LILrQuC — FutureSox (@FutureSox) April 7, 2024

