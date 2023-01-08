How the current White Sox 40-man roster was assembled

Ever catch yourself thinking, “Boy, I’d love to see the Rick Hahn 2023 master craftsmanship roster breakdown all in one place?” Well, ponder no further.

We present you with the White Sox 40-man (well, 39-man) roster as it currently stands. Of course, this can change at any time. So come on in and take a waltz down memory lane. You know your brain wants a refresher about how and when the South Siders snagged Leury García.

Draft (15)

Tim Anderson: First round (17th overall), 2013

Tanner Banks: 18th round, 2014

Jason Bilous: 13th round, 2018

Aaron Bummer: 19th round, 2014

Jake Burger: First round (11th overall), 2017

Garrett Crochet: First round (11th overall), 2020

Matt Foster: 20th round, 2016

Romy González: 18th round, 2018

Jimmy Lambert: Fifth round, 2016

Davis Martin: 14th round, 2018

Gavin Sheets: Second round, 2017

Bennett Sousa: 10th round, 2018

Jonathan Stiever: Fifth round, 2018

Andrew Vaughn: First round (third overall), 2019

Seby Zavala: 12th round, 2015

I was surprised that 38% of the roster is made up of players that the Sox drafted — and that five of them are first or second round picks, and only one of them still awaits his major league debut. According to Bleacher Report, the likelihood of players drafted in Rounds 6-10 of playing in the major leagues is only 20%. The odds for those chosen in rounds 11-20 are significantly lower, at 11%. Maybe the Sox aren’t as bad at drafting as I thought, or perhaps it’s just dumb luck. Probably the latter; it is the Sox, after all.

Trade (10)

Dylan Cease and Eloy Jiménez: From Cubs (with Bryant Flete and Matt Rose) for José Quintana, July 13, 2017

Jake Diekman: From Red Sox for Reese McGuire, Aug. 1, 2022

Leury García: From Rangers for Alex Ríos, Aug. 9, 2013

Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López: From Washington Nationals (with Dane Dunning) for Adam Eaton, Dec. 7, 2016

Michael Kopech and Yoán Moncada: From Red Sox (with Luis Basabe and Victor Díaz) for Chris Sale, Dec. 6, 2016

Lance Lynn: From Rangers for Dane Dunning and Avery Weems, Dec. 8, 2020

Gregory Santos: From Giants for Kade McClure, Dec. 22, 2022

I often forget that ReyLo was also a part of the trade with Gio for Spanky. That trade could look even better in years to come if, indeed, ReyLo ends up in a closing role for the Sox.

Free Agency (11)

Andrew Benintendi: Signed Jan. 3, 2023

Mike Clevinger: Signed Dec. 4, 2022

Yasmani Grandal: Signed Nov. 21, 2019

Kendall Graveman: Signed Nov. 30, 2021

Liam Hendriks: Signed Jan. 15, 2021

Joe Kelly: Signed March 14, 2022

Carlos Pérez: Signed March 14, 2014

Bryan Ramos: Signed July 2, 2018

Luis Robert: May 27, 2017

José Rodríguez: Signed Feb. 13, 2018

Lenyn Sosa: Signed July 2, 2016

It will be interesting to see if the Sox possibly fill the last roster spot on the 40-man with a free agent second baseman. The structure of the Benintendi contract seems to leave a tiny bit of room for a veteran guy like Donovan Solano or the recently-waived Tommy La Stella.

Other (3)

Nick Avila: Selected from Giants in the major-league phase of the Rule 5 draft, Dec. 7, 2022

Nicholas Padilla: Claimed on waivers from the Cubs, Sept. 9, 2022

José Ruiz: Claimed on waivers from Padres, Dec. 22, 2017

Be sure to give us your thoughts on the drafts, trades, and signings in the comments!